University of Sindh: 9,240 candidates take entrance test

HYDERABAD: The University of Sindh, Jamshoro on Sunday held a phase-wise pre-entry test for admissions to a range of bachelor’s degree programs for the academic year 2024. A total of 9,240 candidates including 1,730 female aspirants participated in the entrance test out of entire 21,318 applicants.

The Vice-Chancellor Professor (Meritorious) Dr. Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro inspected the exam halls and personally supervised the test process. He expressed satisfaction over the arrangements made by various committees constituted in this regard.

During the Vice-Chancellor’s visit, he was accompanied by Pro-Vice Chancellor of Sindh University Main Campus Prof. Dr. Abdul Sattar Shah, Registrar Dr. Mushtaq Ali Jariko, Director Admissions Prof. Dr. Ayaz Keerio, Dr. Arfana Begum Mallah, Dr. Misbah Bibi Qureshi, Dr. Hamadullah Kakepoto, Dr. Ghulam Sarwar Ghachal, Dr. Rafiq Memon, Dr. Khalilur Rehman Khoumbhati, Dr. Nek Muhammad Sheikh, Dr Zulfiqar Ali Zaidi, Amar Sindhu, Dr. Anila Naz Soomro, Sajid Qayoom Memon, Dr Altaf Nizamani, Dr Najma Nawaz Channa, Dr Ambreen Khaskheli, Dr. Tania Mushtaq, Shahid Larik, Dr Saima Qayoom Memon and many other faculty members and officers.

The entrance test commenced at 10:00 am and lasted for 90 minutes. For the entrance test, separate examination halls were designated for the 1,730 female candidates at the Institute of Biochemistry, Institute of Biotechnology, and Institute of English Language and Literature. Meanwhile, 7,510 male candidates were accommodated at the Faculty of Arts, Department of Media & Communication Studies, Department of Zoology, M.A. Kazi Institute of Chemistry, and Faculty of Engineering & Technology.

In the first phase of the entry test, candidates from 16 districts of Sindh, including Dadu, Larkana, Qamber-Shahdadkot, Ghotki, Shikarpur, Jacobabad, Kashmore-Kandhkot, Sukkur, Khairpur, Naushahro Feroz, Shaheed Benazirabad, Sanghar, Karachi, Tharparkar, Thatta and Sujawal, as well as from the Punjab, Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan provinces participated in the examination.

Vice-Chancellor Professor (Meritorious) Dr. Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro while talking to the media said that 1,730 female and 7,510 male aspirants took part in the first phase of the entrance test making a total of 9,240 candidates. He praised the peaceful and well-organized conduct of the test, attributing its success to a sound strategy and two-phase scheduling, which reduced expenses and alleviated concerns related to overcrowding.

VC highlighted an increase in the number of admission applications compared to the previous year, interpreting it as a sign of the University of Sindh’s growing reputation. He assured the journalists of adequate facilities to the aspirants and stated that four new academic disciplines were introduced for the academic year 2024 along with the commencement of LLB at the main campus.

Earlier, temporary medical dispensaries and ambulances were made available at various examination centers to handle any emergency situations. Candidates were provided a friendly and peaceful environment during the test with a control room established in the Dean Faculty of Social Sciences’ office.

Director Sindh University Testing Center Dr. Aftab Chandio mentioned that the results of the phased entry test would be released on the same day. On the other hand, parents of the candidates were accommodated separately with male visitors at Fatima Jinnah Girls Gymnasium and females at Syed Panah Ali Shah Model School and they were provided with bottles of drinking water. Shuttle buses operated along designated routes from Hyderabad, Kotri and Jamshoro to ensure timely transportation for candidates.

It is worth noting that the second phase of the entry test is scheduled for October 29, where an additional 12,078 candidates, including 3,741 females will participate to vie for admissions. This year, a total of 21,318 candidates, including 5,471 females, applied for admissions to 70 academic disciplines of bachelor degree programs.

An additional 2,800 candidates including 1,119 females submitted their online forms for admissions to the Bachelor of Studies (BS) third year, previously known as the MA/MSc (Previous) or the Master Degree Programs, these candidates will not undergo any test.

