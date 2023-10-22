BAFL 40.03 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (1.86%)
Business & Finance Print 2023-10-22

Newly-elected PAPGAI office-bearers greeted

Recorder Report Published 22 Oct, 2023 03:20am

LAHORE: Progressive Group has congratulated Saad Haleem Khan and Abdul Wadood Alvi on being elected as the Chairman and Vice Chairman respectively of the Pakistan Association of Printing and Graphic Arts Industry (PAPGAI).

PAPGAI members have elected both Saad and Alvi for the second time to lead their industry which shows the amount of trust they have in their leadership.

Group’s President Khalid Usman, Deputy Secretary Muhammad Ejaz Tanveer, Haji Riaz ul Hassan,Wajid Ali, Tauqeer Malik and others on Saturday hoped that both the gentlemen would leave no stone unturned to work for the economic prosperity of the country and solution to the problems faced by the printing and graphic arts industry in particular.

