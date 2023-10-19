BAFL 38.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.13%)
BIPL 17.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.29%)
BOP 4.03 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.5%)
CNERGY 3.56 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.71%)
DFML 16.60 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.65%)
DGKC 49.70 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.81%)
FABL 24.09 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.38%)
FCCL 12.56 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.96%)
FFL 6.72 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.45%)
GGL 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.39%)
HBL 95.49 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (0.67%)
HUBC 87.99 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.39%)
HUMNL 5.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
KEL 3.24 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (5.19%)
LOTCHEM 25.60 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.79%)
MLCF 34.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.29%)
OGDC 95.76 Increased By ▲ 2.26 (2.42%)
PAEL 12.88 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.55%)
PIBTL 4.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.71%)
PIOC 101.50 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (1.6%)
PPL 80.45 Increased By ▲ 3.00 (3.87%)
PRL 17.07 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.13%)
SILK 0.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.03%)
SNGP 49.60 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (4.2%)
SSGC 10.37 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (4.75%)
TELE 7.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
TPLP 12.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.32%)
TRG 81.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.49%)
UNITY 26.35 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.15%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.77%)
BR100 5,019 Increased By 31.5 (0.63%)
BR30 17,620 Increased By 206.6 (1.19%)
KSE100 49,683 Increased By 251.8 (0.51%)
KSE30 17,017 Increased By 106.3 (0.63%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 19, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Copper treads lower as strong US dollar weighs

Reuters Published 19 Oct, 2023 09:45am

NEW DELHI: Copper prices gave up early gains on Thursday as a strong US dollar outweighed support from better-than-expected economic data out of top metals consumer China. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was down 0.2% at $7,957 per metric ton by 0343 GMT.

The most-traded November copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange was 0.2% lower at 66,340 yuan ($9,068.17) a ton.

The dollar held the yen near a two-week low, as growing expectations the US Federal Reserve will keep rates higher for longer had the greenback and US Treasury yields on the rise overnight and markets awaited a speech by Fed Chair Powell.

A stronger dollar makes greenback-priced metals less affordable for buyers holding other currencies.

China’s gross domestic product grew 4.9% in July-September, beating analysts’ forecasts, while consumption and industrial activity in September suggested policy measures are helping bolster the economy’s tentative recovery.

Copper, other base metals rise

“The base metals complex responded positively to the data; however, gains were muted, and we expect to see mean-reverting strategies at play in the coming months,” Sucden Financial said in a report.

LME zinc was down 0.6% to $2,421 a ton, tin fell 0.7% to $25,375, lead eased 0.6% to $2,089, while aluminium was up 0.2% at $2,186 a tonne.

SHFE aluminium edged up 0.7% to 19,010 yuan a ton, nickel was down 0.6% at 149,750 yuan, tin gained 0.05% to 217,890 yuan, while zinc was down 0.2% to 21,075 yuan, and lead was 0.2% higher at 16,405 yuan.

Copper

Comments

1000 characters

Copper treads lower as strong US dollar weighs

Intra-day update: rupee recovers against US dollar

Petroleum sector: Pakistan, China sign MoU on $1.5bn investment

Goals of open global economy, connectivity: Pakistan committed to working with China, regional partners: PM

Pakistan, China agree to strengthen high-level engagement

50:50 sharing of expenditure on devolved functions: Ministries, provinces directed to finalise proposal

Hiring of FAs for Reko Diq project: PMPL given relaxation of investment rules

Evacuation of power from SEL plant, off-take by network: KE suggests joint study with NTDC thru private consultant

OIC condemns Israel’s backers

Q1 textile group exports down 9.95pc to $4.127bn YoY

ERS or STARR system: Taxpayers allowed to file non-export-related GST refunds

Read more stories