Cypher case: Court defers indictment of IK, Qureshi till 23rd

ISLAMABAD: A special court, on Tuesday, again deferred the indictment of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan and PTI vice-chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi in the cypher case till October 23.

Special Court judge Abul Hasnat Zulqarnain, while hearing the case at Adiala jail, deferred Khan’s and Qureshi’s indictment.

During the hearing, the court marked the attendance of the PTI chief and the vice chairman.

Cipher case: IHC rejects Imran Khan’s plea against jail trial

PTI chief’s legal team Barrister Salman Safdar, Sher Afzal Marwat, and Khalid Yousaf Chaudary as well as the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) prosecutor, Zulfikar Abbasi, appeared before the court.

At the start of the hearing, the PTI’s legal team complained that they had not received the charge sheet of the case.

The court ordered them to provide the complete record of the case to the accused.

Both Khan and Qureshi received charge sheet and signed it.

Khan and Qureshi accepted the copies of the charge sheet and signed them and the court adjourned till October 23.

Talking to the media after the hearing, lawyer Sher Afzal Marwat confirmed that Khan and Qureshi be indicted during the next hearing.

The PTI chief during the previous hearing had not accepted the copies of the challan so they were distributed today, he said.

While quoting the judge, he said that the next hearing will take place in a “larger room”.

Marwat expressed apprehension that Imran will be sent to a military court on the basis of 164 statements recorded of 22 persons who held a press conference regarding the May 9 incidents.

FIA has submitted the list of 28 witnesses against Chairman PTI and Shah Mehmood Qureshi in the cipher case in the special court.

The list of witness include Yusuf Naseem Khokhar, former secretary of the Ministry of Interior, Aftab Akbar Durrani, Interior Secretary, Asad Majeed, Mohammad Azam Khan, Dakar Haseeb bin Aziz, Sajid Mehmood, Faisal Niaz Tarmzi, Nauman Bashir, Mohammad Ashfaq, Haseeb Gohar and Technical Expert Cipher Crime Wing.

