BAFL 39.64 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.18%)
BIPL 16.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.11%)
BOP 4.03 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
CNERGY 3.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.59%)
DFML 16.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-3.08%)
DGKC 50.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.08%)
FABL 24.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.33%)
FCCL 12.71 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.84%)
FFL 6.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.03%)
GGL 10.47 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.95%)
HBL 96.03 Decreased By ▼ -1.47 (-1.51%)
HUBC 89.22 Decreased By ▼ -1.37 (-1.51%)
HUMNL 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.41%)
KEL 3.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-4.6%)
LOTCHEM 25.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-3.1%)
MLCF 35.58 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (3.91%)
OGDC 95.06 Decreased By ▼ -3.54 (-3.59%)
PAEL 12.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.67%)
PIBTL 4.61 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.77%)
PIOC 103.13 Increased By ▲ 3.03 (3.03%)
PPL 77.70 Decreased By ▼ -3.30 (-4.07%)
PRL 16.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.19%)
SILK 0.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.03%)
SNGP 47.98 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.04%)
SSGC 10.08 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
TELE 7.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.04%)
TPLP 12.35 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
TRG 82.06 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.07%)
UNITY 26.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.94%)
WTL 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.94%)
BR100 4,981 Decreased By -48.7 (-0.97%)
BR30 17,520 Decreased By -275.8 (-1.55%)
KSE100 49,531 Decreased By -200.3 (-0.4%)
KSE30 16,958 Decreased By -167.7 (-0.98%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 18, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2023-10-18

Speaker links political, economic stability to poverty reduction

Recorder Report Published 18 Oct, 2023 06:09am

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf said that political and economic stability are essential to reduce poverty in the country.

He said that poverty was the main and most important problem of developing countries as a large number of people were forced to live below the poverty line. He said poverty reduction was possible by paying special attention to the provision of basic facilities including education and health.

The speaker said in a statement on Tuesday that the poor condition of the global economy and inflation had further increased poverty in the world.

He said that according to statistics, extreme poverty had decreased to some extent in Pakistan in the last decades due to initiatives such as the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP). He said the BISP for the downtrodden sections was no less than a blessing.

He said that opportunities for employment could be created by enhancing and promoting agriculture, industry, and IT sectors. He said “we should make efforts to ensure the provision of basic facilities to all the people living in the country so that they can lead a dignified life.”

The speaker said that in the last one and a half years the Parliament had taken many steps to achieve sustainable development goals including poverty reduction.

He said “with our joint efforts, Pakistan will soon become a prosperous, peaceful, and developed country.”

National Assembly Speaker Ashraf has paid tribute to the security forces for the successful operation against terrorists in North and South Waziristan.

The National Assembly speaker also paid homage to the soldiers, Sajid Azam and Waris Khan, who bravely fought against terrorists, and expressed his condolences and sympathy to the families of the martyrs.

The speaker said the entire nation stood with the security forces in the war against terrorism. He said that “anti-national evil elements” wanted to spread unrest in the country. He said the security forces were fully capable of dealing with terrorists with an iron hand and God willing they would end the scourge of terrorism soon.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

poverty BISP Raja Pervaiz Ashraf economic stability

Comments

1000 characters

Speaker links political, economic stability to poverty reduction

Discos: PC set to move Cabinet for annulment of provincialisation option

Affected employees: Ministries, depts barred from implementing NA body’s recommendations

World Bank agrees to finance $150m cost of EE&C project

Army concerned at plight of besieged Palestinians

NAO amendments: SC gives govt 15 days to file appeal against its decision

Anti-Benami Adjudicating Authority becomes dysfunctional

CCP approves Bank Alfalah’s acquisition of shares in QistBazaar

New working hours for govt offices notified

Cypher case: Court defers indictment of IK, Qureshi till 23rd

PTI team conveys IK’s message to President

Read more stories