KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Forex Association of Pakistan on Tuesday (October 17, 2023).
=========================================================================
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
=========================================================================
US $ (O/M) 274.00 277.00 UK POUND 338.00 342.00
SAUDIA RIYAL 73.40 74.20 AUD $ 174.50 176.25
|UAE DIRHAM 75.40 76.20 CAD $ 201.00 203.00
EURO 290.00 294.00 CHINESE YUAN 38.50 42.00
=========================================================================
