BAFL 39.81 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.61%)
BIPL 16.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.46%)
BOP 4.08 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.49%)
CNERGY 3.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.29%)
DFML 16.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.01%)
DGKC 50.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.36%)
FABL 24.44 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.16%)
FCCL 12.70 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.76%)
FFL 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.62%)
GGL 10.51 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (3.34%)
HBL 96.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-0.96%)
HUBC 89.54 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-1.16%)
HUMNL 5.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.58%)
KEL 3.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-3.37%)
LOTCHEM 26.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.58%)
MLCF 35.50 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (3.68%)
OGDC 95.39 Decreased By ▼ -3.21 (-3.26%)
PAEL 12.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.36%)
PIBTL 4.66 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.87%)
PIOC 103.51 Increased By ▲ 3.41 (3.41%)
PPL 78.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.30 (-2.84%)
PRL 16.30 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.74%)
SILK 0.97 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 48.50 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.13%)
SSGC 10.09 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
TELE 7.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.63%)
TPLP 12.45 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.89%)
TRG 82.88 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (1.07%)
UNITY 26.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.41%)
WTL 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.47%)
BR100 5,002 Decreased By -27.6 (-0.55%)
BR30 17,618 Decreased By -177.8 (-1%)
KSE100 49,679 Decreased By -51.9 (-0.1%)
KSE30 17,022 Decreased By -104.3 (-0.61%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 17, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Kenyan shilling weakens against dollar on oil importer, manufacturing demand

Reuters Published 17 Oct, 2023 12:07pm

NAIROBI: The Kenyan shilling fell against the dollar on Tuesday, as hard currency supplies from the diaspora failed to match demand from oil importers and the manufacturing sector, traders said.

At 0631 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 149.40/149.60 per US dollar, compared with Monday’s closing rate of 149.20/40.

Kenyan shilling stable; seen weakening on higher importer FX demand

The shilling touched a new all-time low of 149.50/70 on Tuesday morning. It has depreciated 17.5% against the dollar since the start of the year, according to LSEG data.

Kenyan shilling

Comments

1000 characters

Kenyan shilling weakens against dollar on oil importer, manufacturing demand

FPA, QTA in electricity bills: SC sets aside LHC verdict

Intra-day update: KSE-100 briefly crosses 50,000 level

Caretaker FM to attend urgent meeting of OIC Executive Committee in Saudi Arabia

Open-market: rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

Intra-day update: rupee continues to gain against US dollar

Cipher case: special court adjourns indictment of Imran, Qureshi

Kakar asks CMs to cut rates of essential items

Biden to visit Israel as Gaza war sparks humanitarian crisis

Saudi Aramco, PSO, TAPI gas pipeline: Oil, gas issues now come under sharper SIFC focus

Govt plans to dispatch humanitarian assistance to Gaza

Read more stories