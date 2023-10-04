BAFL 38.70 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (2.87%)
BIPL 17.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.84%)
BOP 4.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.27%)
CNERGY 3.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 16.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.62%)
DGKC 44.06 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.82%)
FABL 23.26 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.66%)
FCCL 11.25 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.27%)
FFL 6.62 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.85%)
GGL 9.38 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
HBL 94.80 Increased By ▲ 4.75 (5.27%)
HUBC 89.60 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (0.83%)
HUMNL 5.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.25%)
KEL 1.98 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.54%)
LOTCHEM 28.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.36%)
MLCF 30.27 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.07%)
OGDC 98.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.05%)
PAEL 10.05 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.11%)
PIBTL 3.76 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
PIOC 84.80 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.18%)
PPL 74.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.33%)
PRL 15.87 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.12%)
SILK 0.99 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.06%)
SNGP 46.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.04%)
SSGC 9.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.49%)
TELE 6.89 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.29%)
TPLP 12.28 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 88.70 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.67%)
UNITY 24.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.19%)
WTL 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (7.2%)
BR100 4,736 Increased By 46.1 (0.98%)
BR30 16,866 Increased By 181.5 (1.09%)
KSE100 47,108 Increased By 351 (0.75%)
KSE30 16,354 Increased By 152.2 (0.94%)
Kenyan shilling stable; seen weakening on higher importer FX demand

Reuters Published 04 Oct, 2023 01:00pm

NAIROBI: Kenya’s shilling was stable on Wednesday and traders said they expected it to weaken during the session due to a general increase in demand for dollars from diverse importers.

At 0729 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 148.40/60 per dollar, the same as Tuesday’s closing rate. Earlier in the session, it briefly touched 148.45/65, a fresh all-time low, according to LSEG data.

Traders said the shilling will remain under sustained pressure as those buying dollars were constantly in the market in anticipation of the shilling weakening further in the days ahead.

