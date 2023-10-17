BAFL 39.81 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.61%)
BIPL 16.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.46%)
BOP 4.08 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.49%)
CNERGY 3.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.29%)
DFML 16.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.01%)
DGKC 50.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.36%)
FABL 24.44 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.16%)
FCCL 12.70 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.76%)
FFL 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.62%)
GGL 10.51 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (3.34%)
HBL 96.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-0.96%)
HUBC 89.54 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-1.16%)
HUMNL 5.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.58%)
KEL 3.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-3.37%)
LOTCHEM 26.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.58%)
MLCF 35.50 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (3.68%)
OGDC 95.39 Decreased By ▼ -3.21 (-3.26%)
PAEL 12.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.36%)
PIBTL 4.66 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.87%)
PIOC 103.51 Increased By ▲ 3.41 (3.41%)
PPL 78.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.30 (-2.84%)
PRL 16.30 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.74%)
SILK 0.97 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 48.50 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.13%)
SSGC 10.09 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
TELE 7.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.63%)
TPLP 12.45 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.89%)
TRG 82.88 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (1.07%)
UNITY 26.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.41%)
WTL 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.47%)
BR100 5,002 Decreased By -27.6 (-0.55%)
BR30 17,618 Decreased By -177.8 (-1%)
KSE100 49,679 Decreased By -51.9 (-0.1%)
KSE30 17,022 Decreased By -104.3 (-0.61%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 17, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Intra-day update: KSE-100 briefly crosses 50,000 level

BR Web Desk Published 17 Oct, 2023 12:02pm

The ongoing result season and improved economic indicators propelled the benchmark KSE-100 Index to briefly cross the 50,000 level during trading at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Tuesday.

At 11:23am, the benchmark index was trading at 50,017, up by 286 points or 0.58%. However, it retreated to come below the 50,000 level later on.

“The 50,000 level was crossed after over six years i.e. last seen on June 07, 2017,” said Arif Habib Limited, a brokerage house, in a note.

A mixed trend was witnessed in the index-heavy sectors including automobile assemblers, commercial banks, cement, chemical, OMCs and oil and gas exploration companies.

On Monday, the PSX continued its upward trajectory for the 11th straight session, with the benchmark KSE-100 Index reaching near 50,000 level in the intra-day trading, before closing at 49,731.35 points.

“The appreciation run of the Pakistani rupee against the US dollar is a key reason driving the upward trajectory,” Sana Tawfik, analyst at AHL, told Business Recorder.

The Pakistani rupee continued to strengthen against the US dollar and was hovering at 275 level during trading in the inter-bank market on Tuesday.

“Moreover, the ongoing result season is also driving the bullish run, as the market expects good results, especially from the banking sector,” she said.

Tawfik said that the market expects that the upcoming current account figures would also be in surplus, which would improve the liquidity position. “Moreover, the inflation rate is also projected to move downward in the coming month,” she added.

This is an intra-day update

Pakistan Stock Exchange PSX interbank market BRIndex30 kse-100 FX trading

Comments

1000 characters
Aslam Ansari Oct 17, 2023 12:44pm
It's all Fraud keeping market higher around 50,000/= level there is no Change in Economy reserves are down to 7.6 billion dollars, actually ZERO reserves, Inflation is still rising around 38% Exports are down, World Bank had reduced the GDP for 23 & 24. This market has been managed & keeping artificially higher. In fact technically market is overboug & it should correct it self. Any Sensible person who has some knowledge about the Economy & how other markets trade, wouldn't buy or invest at these levels.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
faisal Oct 17, 2023 12:48pm
Speculators are having party. Another trap for gullible investors.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Arif Oct 17, 2023 01:48pm
Administrative action under way at PSX !
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

Intra-day update: KSE-100 briefly crosses 50,000 level

FPA, QTA in electricity bills: SC sets aside LHC verdict

Caretaker FM to attend urgent meeting of OIC Executive Committee in Saudi Arabia

Open-market: rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

Intra-day update: rupee continues to gain against US dollar

Cipher case: special court adjourns indictment of Imran, Qureshi

Kakar asks CMs to cut rates of essential items

Biden to visit Israel as Gaza war sparks humanitarian crisis

Saudi Aramco, PSO, TAPI gas pipeline: Oil, gas issues now come under sharper SIFC focus

Govt plans to dispatch humanitarian assistance to Gaza

Read more stories