Intra-day update: KSE-100 briefly crosses 50,000 level

The ongoing result season and improved economic indicators propelled the benchmark KSE-100 Index to briefly cross the 50,000 level during trading at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Tuesday.

At 11:23am, the benchmark index was trading at 50,017, up by 286 points or 0.58%. However, it retreated to come below the 50,000 level later on.

“The 50,000 level was crossed after over six years i.e. last seen on June 07, 2017,” said Arif Habib Limited, a brokerage house, in a note.

A mixed trend was witnessed in the index-heavy sectors including automobile assemblers, commercial banks, cement, chemical, OMCs and oil and gas exploration companies.

On Monday, the PSX continued its upward trajectory for the 11th straight session, with the benchmark KSE-100 Index reaching near 50,000 level in the intra-day trading, before closing at 49,731.35 points.

“The appreciation run of the Pakistani rupee against the US dollar is a key reason driving the upward trajectory,” Sana Tawfik, analyst at AHL, told Business Recorder.

The Pakistani rupee continued to strengthen against the US dollar and was hovering at 275 level during trading in the inter-bank market on Tuesday.

“Moreover, the ongoing result season is also driving the bullish run, as the market expects good results, especially from the banking sector,” she said.

Tawfik said that the market expects that the upcoming current account figures would also be in surplus, which would improve the liquidity position. “Moreover, the inflation rate is also projected to move downward in the coming month,” she added.

This is an intra-day update