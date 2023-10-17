Scholz to visit Israel and Egypt this week

BERLIN: German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will visit Israel on Tuesday and then Egypt as Western nations try to prevent the Middle East conflict from spreading, according to sources familiar with the plan.

Scholz is to depart following his meeting with Jordan’s King Abdullah in Berlin on Tuesday, the sources said. “This is really a sign of solidarity,” Ron Prosor, Israel’s ambassador to Germany, told German TV channel Welt, of the reported visit.

“He is the first prime minister to visit Israel (since the Hamas-Israel war erupted) and we see that as incredibly important.”

The German Chancellor said on Monday that apart from expressing solidarity with Israel, there were questions to be discussed about the security situation and how to prevent the conflict spreading, he said.