BAFL 40.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.17%)
BIPL 17.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.12%)
BOP 4.09 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2%)
CNERGY 3.41 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.49%)
DFML 16.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.18%)
DGKC 50.57 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.94%)
FABL 24.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.81%)
FCCL 12.58 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.7%)
FFL 6.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.44%)
GGL 10.21 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (3.13%)
HBL 97.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-0.7%)
HUBC 90.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.03%)
HUMNL 5.63 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.08%)
KEL 3.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.63%)
LOTCHEM 26.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.48%)
MLCF 34.71 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (3.64%)
OGDC 98.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.04%)
PAEL 13.25 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (6.08%)
PIBTL 4.59 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (9.81%)
PIOC 98.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.32%)
PPL 80.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-1.19%)
PRL 16.33 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.43%)
SILK 0.98 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.03%)
SNGP 48.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.66%)
SSGC 10.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
TELE 7.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
TPLP 12.36 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.24%)
TRG 84.53 Increased By ▲ 5.98 (7.61%)
UNITY 26.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.37%)
WTL 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.5%)
BR100 5,033 Increased By 24.7 (0.49%)
BR30 17,795 Increased By 97.1 (0.55%)
KSE100 49,773 Increased By 279.9 (0.57%)
KSE30 17,157 Increased By 25.1 (0.15%)
Oct 17, 2023
World

Scholz to visit Israel and Egypt this week

Reuters Published 17 Oct, 2023 05:51am

BERLIN: German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will visit Israel on Tuesday and then Egypt as Western nations try to prevent the Middle East conflict from spreading, according to sources familiar with the plan.

Scholz is to depart following his meeting with Jordan’s King Abdullah in Berlin on Tuesday, the sources said. “This is really a sign of solidarity,” Ron Prosor, Israel’s ambassador to Germany, told German TV channel Welt, of the reported visit.

“He is the first prime minister to visit Israel (since the Hamas-Israel war erupted) and we see that as incredibly important.”

The German Chancellor said on Monday that apart from expressing solidarity with Israel, there were questions to be discussed about the security situation and how to prevent the conflict spreading, he said.

Israel Olaf Scholz Egypt

