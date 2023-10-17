Company profile

TEXT: MAP is a professional Association, a not-for-profit and a non-political organization. The Association has an elected board of directors, i.e. the Executive Committee, comprising corporate leaders from Pakistan’s top-notch companies viz.

Institute of Business Management (IoBM), Schneider Electric Pakistan (Pvt.) Ltd., Cherat Cement Company Ltd., Junaidy Shoaib Asad Chartered Accountants, KPMG TaseerHadi & Co., English Biscuit Manufacturers (EBM), Jubilee General Insurance Company Ltd., Meezan Bank Ltd., FPCCI and Lumina Consulting Services (Pvt.) Ltd.

Since its inception in 1964, MAP has dedicated its efforts in promoting professionalism in management disciplines and best management practices. The primary objective before the Association has always been to stimulate interest in, and disseminate knowledge about modern managerial practices and techniques.

The Association has flourished for over 55 years as an apex forum for training and communication of ideas in the field of management in Pakistan. Over last fifty-five years, the Association has organized about 1722 Seminars and Training Courses with over sixty-one thousand participants so far having benefited from such programs.

While some members join the Management Association of Pakistan simply for the intangible benefit of supporting the mission of the organization, others join to benefit from our training programs and networking opportunities.

Whichever the case, MAP members are entitled to a wide range of tangible benefits such as:

Conventions: Besides our workshops on array of management topics, each year, we bring together national and international leaders, strategists and management experts on one platform via our flagship event.

Each Convention being theme based, our 21st MAP Convention was held on 28th August 2019 on the theme: “Challenging Times, Winning Strategies”, with Keynote Speaker, S. M. Shabbar Zaidi, the then Chairman, Federal Board of Revenue, our 22nd MAP Convention was held on 17th March 2022 on the theme: “Leadership & Governance in Changing Times”, with Keynote Speaker, Aamir Khan, Chairman, Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan., and our 23rd MAP Convention was held on 15th March 2023 on the theme: “Timeless Leadership”, with Keynote Speaker, Alexander van’t Riet, Partner, Le Noble Management Consulting.

Corporate Excellence Awards: Since 1982, MAP holds pride in recognizing and rewarding the best-managed companies in Pakistan by instituting the Corporate Excellence Awards. Institutional members and others vie with each other to win the top trophy in Industrial and Financial categories.

We held our 38th Corporate Excellence Awards on October 4, 2023, the top Industrial Category Amir S. Chinoy Award winner was Lucky Cement Limited, while the Financial Category Award winner was Meezan Bank Limited.

Benefits through AAMO membership: Our strategic alliance with Asian Association of Management Organizations (AAMO) provides our members with the opportunity to participate in the ‘Asian Management Games’; winning team avails a complimentary field study trip to Macau and Hong Kong.

Additionally, two young MAP members are chosen to participate in the ‘Young Managers Program’ held in Macau each year. Another value addition by MAP is a 5 days training program, the Tun Razak Youth Leadership Award (TRYLA), organized in collaboration with AAMO and Malaysian Institute of Management (MIM) in Lumut, Perak, Malaysia.

Apart from this, AAMO’s quarterly newsletter’s soft copy is emailed by MAP to all our members which addresses contemporary management thoughts and practices.

Syed Ali Hasan Naqvi, Executive Director MAP

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023