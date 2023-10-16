BAFL 40.40 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.75%)
China stocks fall as MidEast concerns outweigh economic recovery signs

Reuters Published 16 Oct, 2023 09:51am

SHANGHAI: China stocks fell on Monday, tracking global weakness on concerns Middle East conflicts could widen, despite some stabilising signs in economic recovery and the authorities’ latest measures to shore up investor confidence.

** The blue-chip CSI 300 Index lost 0.7% and the Shanghai Composite Index was down 0.4% by the midday recess.

** Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index dropped 0.4% and the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index declined 0.5%.

** Crude oil hovered above $90 a barrel, while equities were weak and the safe-haven dollar was firm, as investors nervously watched if escalating violence in Gaza would cause the conflict to spread beyond Israel and Hamas.

China stocks close up on stimulus hopes

** China released a mixed batch of economic data on Friday showing a slump in exports and imports was gradually easing, but lingering deflationary pressures underlined the challenges policymakers face in trying to engineer a stronger economic recovery.

** To boost sentiment, China’s securities regulator on Saturday said it would restrict securities lending businesses and tighten scrutiny on improper regulatory arbitrage.

** “The effect of the policy is limited as investors are more eager to see fundamental improvement signs,” said Yuan Yuwei, fund manager at Water Wisdom Asset Management.

** Separately, China’s central bank ramped up liquidity support to the banking system as it rolled over medium-term policy loans on Monday but kept the interest rate unchanged as expected.

** Investors are awaiting China’s growth data for the third quarter due this Wednesday to measure the recovery momentum.

** The US will take steps to prevent American chipmakers from selling semiconductors to China that circumvent government restrictions, a US official said.

** Shares in semiconductors lost 2.2% following the news, while new energy dropped 1.8% and property developers fell 1.9%. Automobile shares added 1%.

** Tech giants listed in Hong Kong lost 1.1%.

