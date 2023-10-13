BAFL 40.00 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (3.84%)
Oct 13, 2023
World

Turkiye says Israel’s call for Gazans to move south ‘completely unacceptable’

Reuters Published 13 Oct, 2023 06:46pm

ANKARA: Turkiye said on Friday that Israel’s call for Gazans to move south in 24 hours ahead of its planned ground offensive was “completely unacceptable”, inhumane and a violation of international law.

“Forcing the 2.5 million people of Gaza - who have been subjected to indiscriminate bombing for days and who have been deprived of electricity, water and food - to migrate in an extremely limited area is a clear violation of international law and has no place in humanity,” Turkiye’s foreign ministry said.

“We expect Israel to immediately reverse this grave mistake and urgently halt its merciless…acts against civilians in Gaza,” it said in a statement.

