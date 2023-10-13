BAFL 38.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1%)
Forex reserves up $31m

Recorder Report Published 13 Oct, 2023 05:50am

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan’s (SBP) foreign exchange reserves rose by $31 million during the last week. According to weekly report SBP’s reserves surged to $ 7.646 billion during the week ended on Oct, 6, 2023 compared to $7.615 billion as of September 28, 2023.

However, during the week under review, net foreign exchange reserves held by commercial banks declined by $32 million to $5.383 billion. The country’s total liquid foreign reserves held by the country remained stable at $13.030 billion by end of the last week.

