IG Punjab meets CEO of Netsol

LAHORE: Inspector General Police Punjab Dr Usman Anwar called on Saleem Ghauri, CEO of IT and Software Solutions Company (Netsol) at the Central Police Office.

During the meeting, the matters of mutual interest including various software develop by Punjab Police and their up gradation came under discussion. IG Punjab Dr Usman Anwar briefed him about the working of police dashboard and modern monitoring system.

IG Punjab Dr Usman Anwar said that Punjab Police has further simplified the process of public service delivery by shifting all its operational systems to modern technology so that citizens can benefit from these services with ease.

IG Punjab said that a police feedback management system has also been launched to collect feedback from citizens regarding police services, which will further improve public service delivery in the light of the received feedback.

During the meeting, Saleem Ghauri reviewed the police software and gave his suggestions for up gradation. On this occasion, Saleem Ghauri presented his biographical book covering his professional struggle to IG Punjab.

At the end of the meeting, IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar presented Punjab Police’s souvenir to Saleem Ghauri. DIG IT Ahsan Younas and other officers were also present.

