KW&SC seeks details of buildings, flats from SBCA

Recorder Report Published 12 Oct, 2023 05:57am

KARACHI: Karachi Water and Sewerage Corporation (KW&SC) has stepped up to expand its revenue and tax database, and sought complete details of buildings, flats and plazas in Karachi from the Sindh Building Control Authority.

In this regard, officials said that KW&SC has written a letter to Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA), requesting to provide all details of buildings, flats and plazas etc. from SBCA.

Officials said that detailed information of the buildings, flats and plazas registered and approved by SBCA in Karachi should be provided and the names and locations of all registered societies should also be provided to the Water Corporation.

The letter said that the status of the buildings, plazas and flats, their approval and whether they are under construction or complete should also be mentioned. Apart from this, the relevant authorities regulating buildings, flats and plazas and their contact information should also be provided to KW&SC.

Water Corporation officials asked the Sindh Building Authority to provide all the details as soon as possible, because Water Corporation wants to further increase its revenue customers and database. The Water Corporation has also decided to take action against those who do not pay their dues. In this regard, DMD RRG Syed Imran Zaidi said that an operation will be conducted against eighteen private cooperative housing societies that have not paid dues from October 14. He said that 18 different private cooperative housing societies were given a week's time to pay the dues of the water corporation, but they did not pay the dues.

He further said that the one week grace period will end on Thursday. In the first phase, the water connections of eighteen different private cooperative housing societies will be disconnected, while in the second phase, the sewage connections will be disconnected.

