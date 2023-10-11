BAFL 38.72 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.31%)
BIPL 17.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.11%)
BOP 3.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.75%)
CNERGY 3.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.59%)
DFML 16.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.94%)
DGKC 49.01 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (1.68%)
FABL 24.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
FCCL 12.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.41%)
FFL 6.64 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.53%)
GGL 9.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
HBL 94.10 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.33%)
HUBC 87.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.23%)
HUMNL 5.53 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 2.67 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (8.1%)
LOTCHEM 27.79 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.91%)
MLCF 33.20 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.37%)
OGDC 96.20 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (0.82%)
PAEL 11.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.5%)
PIOC 97.45 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.36%)
PPL 75.35 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (2.03%)
PRL 16.57 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.04%)
SILK 1.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 47.60 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (2.26%)
SSGC 9.85 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (5.91%)
TELE 7.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.27%)
TPLP 12.47 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.32%)
TRG 89.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.61%)
UNITY 26.46 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (3.97%)
WTL 1.31 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,905 Increased By 30.2 (0.62%)
BR30 17,329 Increased By 135.1 (0.79%)
KSE100 48,405 Increased By 264.9 (0.55%)
KSE30 16,759 Increased By 109.2 (0.66%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 11, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Luxury stocks drag European shares lower on LVMH disappointment

Reuters Published 11 Oct, 2023 12:53pm

European stocks slipped on Wednesday after sharp gains in the previous session, as luxury giant LVMH dragged the sector lower on disappointing sales, though Novo Nordisk jumped after positive update on its diabetes drug Ozempic.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index dipped 0.2% by 0707 GMT.

The benchmark rallied almost 2% on Tuesday to record its biggest one-day gain in 11 months, boosted by dovish comments from U.S. Federal Reserve policymakers.

European stocks mark best day in nearly a year on dovish cbank views

LVMH dropped 6.7% to touch a more than 10-month low after the luxury goods bellwether reported a 9% rise in third-quarter revenue, marking slower growth as a strong wave of post-pandemic spending eases.

Shares of other French luxury majors such as Hermes and Kering fell 2.5% and 2.7%, respectively. Swiss luxury firms Richemont fell 5.3% and Swatch Group dropped 2.9%.

Novo Nordisk, however, jumped 3.8% after the Danish drugmaker said it would stop a trial studying Ozempic to treat kidney failure in diabetes patients ahead of schedule because it was clear from an interim analysis that the treatment would succeed.

Shares of German kidney dialysis provider Fresenius Medical Care sank 18.6%.

European stocks

Comments

1000 characters

Luxury stocks drag European shares lower on LVMH disappointment

Intra-day update: rupee maintains its grip over US dollar, now below 280

Open-market: rupee strengthens further against US dollar

SC Practice & Procedure Act: Hearing resumes as AGP presents arguments

Employees of power sector entities: Nepra opposes free electricity, monetisation

IMF projects 2.5pc growth rate for Pakistan in FY24

Oil ticks up on lingering worries about supply disruptions

ECC forms core group on food inflation

Only core business of PIA to be offered: Fawad

Q2 FY24: Govt decides to borrow over Rs10trn

Pending case of a fertiliser co: IHC asks FBR to submit its cost of litigation

Read more stories