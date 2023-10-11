BAFL 38.56 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.92%)
PM vows full support to Balochistan govt

APP Published 11 Oct, 2023 03:10am

QUETTA: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Tuesday emphasised that the initiatives taken by Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) at the federal level should have a trickle-down effect in each province for the benefit of the people.

The prime minister said this while attending the meeting of the Provincial Apex Committee along with Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir and Caretaker Chief Minister of Balochistan Ali Mardan Khan Domki.

During the Apex Committee meeting, the forum was briefed about the revised National Action Plan, law enforcement operations, and anti-smuggling and anti-narcotics operations in Balochistan, besides security of foreign nationals employed on CPEC or non-CPEC private projects.

The meeting was also briefed about the repatriation of illegal foreigners, foreign currency regularisation measures, and progress on SIFC initiatives in Balochistan.

The prime minister expressed confidence in the progress made by the Balochistan government and assured the full support of the federal government.

During the session, Prime Minister Kakar emphasized that the socioeconomic development of Balochistan was imperative for ensuring peace and development of the province.

However, the COAS highlighted that the Pakistan Army would provide full support in concert with the law enforcement agencies and other government departments for enforcement actions against the spectrum of illegal activities with full force to deny pilferage of resources and economic losses that the country suffered due to these activities.

