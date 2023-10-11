Sindh home minister briefed on functioning of KWSC’s HMC

KARACHI: Sindh Caretaker Home Minister Brigadier Haris Nawaz (Retired) visited Karachi Water and Sewerage Corporation's head office and inspected the modern Hydrants Management Center control room on Tuesday.

KW&SC officials said, during the visit, CEO Water Corporation Engineer Syed Salahuddin Ahmed and Water Corporation COO Engineer Asadullah Khan were present.

The CEO Water Corporation gave a detailed briefing to the minister regarding the benefits of the modern Hydrants Management Center and its monitoring procedures.

The minister discussed in detail regarding the actions against water thieves across the city.

On this occasion, the CEO of Water Corporation briefed the caretaker Minister on joint operations by Pakistan Rangers and Water Corporation against illegal hydrants from June to October 2023.

The minister while appreciating the actions taken by Pakistan Rangers and Water Corporation against illegal hydrants, assured Pakistan Rangers and Water Corporation of full cooperation in the actions against water theft and illegal hydrants.

The minister said that the caretaker Sindh government will fully cooperate with the Water Corporation to complete all the projects soon.

He said that 65 MGD projects including K4 will be discussed with the national and provincial caretaker government.

The minister while giving instructions to the water corporation officials said that the all boosters should be removed throughout the city so that the water supply to the citizens can be improved.

He further said that he will not allow anyone to steal the water belonging to the citizens.

On this occasion, he assured the Water Corporation officials and said that the arrears of the Water Corporation on all the departments under the Sindh Home Ministry will be paid in full soon.

