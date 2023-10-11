BAFL 38.56 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.92%)
BIPL 17.60 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.15%)
BOP 3.95 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.02%)
CNERGY 3.40 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.41%)
DFML 16.99 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (4.62%)
DGKC 48.26 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (1.6%)
FABL 24.89 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (3.79%)
FCCL 12.12 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.08%)
FFL 6.51 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.93%)
GGL 9.90 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (3.56%)
HBL 94.05 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.06%)
HUBC 87.45 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.53%)
HUMNL 5.54 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.73%)
KEL 2.46 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (7.89%)
LOTCHEM 27.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.07%)
MLCF 32.75 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.52%)
OGDC 95.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.1%)
PAEL 11.99 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (9.1%)
PIBTL 4.00 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.09%)
PIOC 97.03 Increased By ▲ 2.52 (2.67%)
PPL 73.93 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.45%)
PRL 16.43 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (4.32%)
SILK 1.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 46.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.26%)
SSGC 9.28 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.65%)
TELE 7.51 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.21%)
TPLP 12.43 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.47%)
TRG 90.13 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (1.27%)
UNITY 25.50 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.92%)
WTL 1.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,875 Increased By 58 (1.2%)
BR30 17,193 Increased By 161 (0.95%)
KSE100 48,140 Increased By 418.5 (0.88%)
KSE30 16,650 Increased By 146.1 (0.89%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 11, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2023-10-11

Sindh home minister briefed on functioning of KWSC’s HMC

Recorder Report Published 11 Oct, 2023 03:10am

KARACHI: Sindh Caretaker Home Minister Brigadier Haris Nawaz (Retired) visited Karachi Water and Sewerage Corporation's head office and inspected the modern Hydrants Management Center control room on Tuesday.

KW&SC officials said, during the visit, CEO Water Corporation Engineer Syed Salahuddin Ahmed and Water Corporation COO Engineer Asadullah Khan were present.

The CEO Water Corporation gave a detailed briefing to the minister regarding the benefits of the modern Hydrants Management Center and its monitoring procedures.

The minister discussed in detail regarding the actions against water thieves across the city.

On this occasion, the CEO of Water Corporation briefed the caretaker Minister on joint operations by Pakistan Rangers and Water Corporation against illegal hydrants from June to October 2023.

The minister while appreciating the actions taken by Pakistan Rangers and Water Corporation against illegal hydrants, assured Pakistan Rangers and Water Corporation of full cooperation in the actions against water theft and illegal hydrants.

The minister said that the caretaker Sindh government will fully cooperate with the Water Corporation to complete all the projects soon.

He said that 65 MGD projects including K4 will be discussed with the national and provincial caretaker government.

The minister while giving instructions to the water corporation officials said that the all boosters should be removed throughout the city so that the water supply to the citizens can be improved.

He further said that he will not allow anyone to steal the water belonging to the citizens.

On this occasion, he assured the Water Corporation officials and said that the arrears of the Water Corporation on all the departments under the Sindh Home Ministry will be paid in full soon.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

KW&SC Brigadier Haris Nawaz (Retired)

Comments

1000 characters

Sindh home minister briefed on functioning of KWSC’s HMC

Employees of power sector entities: Nepra opposes free electricity, monetisation

IMF projects 2.5pc growth rate

ECC forms core group on food inflation

Only core business of PIA to be offered: Fawad

Sept workers’ remittances up 5pc to $2.206bn MoM

Q2 FY24: Govt decides to borrow over Rs10trn

Pending case of a fertiliser co: IHC asks FBR to submit its cost of litigation

Benami transactions, misuse of taxpayers’ CNICs: FTO directs FBR to investigate cases

IBIS: SIFC seeks timelines for installation of telemetry system

President for elections in free, fair, transparent manner

Read more stories