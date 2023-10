ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Turkiye have vowed to further strengthen all-round cooperation in the fields of trade, investment, defence, education culture, agriculture, and science and technology.

The two sides reaffirmed this commitment during a meeting of caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani with his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan on the sidelines of the 27th ECO Council of Foreign Ministers in Shusha, Azerbaijan, on Tuesday.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023