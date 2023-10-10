BAFL 38.56 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.92%)
BIPL 17.60 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.15%)
BOP 3.95 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.02%)
CNERGY 3.40 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.41%)
DFML 16.99 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (4.62%)
DGKC 48.26 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (1.6%)
FABL 24.89 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (3.79%)
FCCL 12.12 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.08%)
FFL 6.51 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.93%)
GGL 9.90 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (3.56%)
HBL 94.05 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.06%)
HUBC 87.45 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.53%)
HUMNL 5.54 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.73%)
KEL 2.46 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (7.89%)
LOTCHEM 27.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.07%)
MLCF 32.75 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.52%)
OGDC 95.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.1%)
PAEL 11.99 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (9.1%)
PIBTL 4.00 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.09%)
PIOC 97.03 Increased By ▲ 2.52 (2.67%)
PPL 73.93 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.45%)
PRL 16.43 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (4.32%)
SILK 1.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 46.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.26%)
SSGC 9.28 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.65%)
TELE 7.51 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.21%)
TPLP 12.43 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.47%)
TRG 90.13 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (1.27%)
UNITY 25.50 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.92%)
WTL 1.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,875 Increased By 58 (1.2%)
BR30 17,193 Increased By 161 (0.95%)
KSE100 48,140 Increased By 418.5 (0.88%)
KSE30 16,650 Increased By 146.1 (0.89%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 10, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Life & Style

Divided views as Zainab Abbas leaves ICC World Cup coverage in India

BR Life & Style Published October 10, 2023 Updated October 10, 2023 07:06pm

Fans on both sides of the border were divided on social media over the exit of Zainab Abbas from India after the Pakistani sports presenter left the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 coverage due to what the sport’s governing body called “personal reasons”.

Abbas arrived in India last week and was part of the ICC’s digital team covering the World Cup.

However, her stint was short-lived as the presenter left India after complaints registered against her surfaced during the tournament. Vineet Jindal, an advocate in New Delhi, lodged a formal complaint against Abbas to the police, over “derogatory and provocative posts” mocking India and the Hindu religion.

Jindal’s complaint also cited a tweet from Abbas’ official X (formerly Twitter) account in which she wrote about Kashmir’s right to self-determination, reported the BBC.

Jindal also shared a letter he wrote over the weekend to Home Minister Amit Shah and his son Jay Shah, the secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), the governing body of Indian cricket, seeking the commentator’s removal as an ICC presenter, added BBC.

The posts are no longer available on the social media platform.

Abbas left on Monday amid claims by news outlets that she was forced to leave.

An ICC spokesperson, however, was reportedly quoted to have said that Abbas left for personal reasons.

Netizens weighed in on her expulsion on X with many fans calling the predicament “unfair”, as the tweets were nearly a decade old and should not have mattered now.

The rest felt like it was justified, as comments about religion should be avoided.

Some hailed the development, saying that it was “good that Abbas was out of the World Cup”.

Another user called for the ‘same treatment’ for former captain Waqar Younis.

However, there were others who felt the development was unfortunate.

Abbas reported on Pakistan’s World Cup opener against the Netherlands on October 6 in Hyderabad. She was due to travel to Bengaluru, Chennai and Ahmedabad for Pakistan’s other matches.

Pakistan and India are all set to clash on October 14 in Ahmedabad for a World Cup match.

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Zainab Abbas

Comments

1000 characters

Divided views as Zainab Abbas leaves ICC World Cup coverage in India

Rupee extends winning streak against US dollar in inter-bank market

Open-market: rupee maintains positive trajectory against US dollar

UN rights chief condemns illegal Israeli ‘siege’ of Gaza

PBC calls for investigation after Pakistan’s exports to China ‘underreported by $594mn’

After one-month hiatus, gold price per tola opens Rs15,500 lower in Pakistan

Habib Metropolitan Bank says it will establish wholly-owned EC

Mendis, Samarawickrama hit tons as Sri Lanka make 344-9 against Pakistan

Practice & Procedure Act: Supreme Court adjourns hearing till tomorrow

Oil slips on investor caution as market watches Middle East turmoil

IMF keeps 2023 global growth outlook unchanged as regions diverge

Read more stories