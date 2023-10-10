BAFL 38.70 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.28%)
BIPL 17.85 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.59%)
BOP 4.00 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.3%)
CNERGY 3.36 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.2%)
DFML 16.90 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (4.06%)
DGKC 48.40 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.89%)
FABL 24.70 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (3%)
FCCL 12.10 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.92%)
FFL 6.56 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.71%)
GGL 10.04 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (5.02%)
HBL 94.70 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.76%)
HUBC 87.25 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.3%)
HUMNL 5.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.91%)
KEL 2.40 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (5.26%)
LOTCHEM 27.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 32.60 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.05%)
OGDC 95.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.23%)
PAEL 11.99 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (9.1%)
PIBTL 4.01 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (3.35%)
PIOC 96.70 Increased By ▲ 2.19 (2.32%)
PPL 73.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.14%)
PRL 15.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.32%)
SILK 1.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1%)
SNGP 46.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.47%)
SSGC 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
TELE 7.53 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.48%)
TPLP 12.48 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.88%)
TRG 90.40 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (1.57%)
UNITY 25.50 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.92%)
WTL 1.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,866 Increased By 49.5 (1.03%)
BR30 17,185 Increased By 152.1 (0.89%)
KSE100 48,071 Increased By 349.2 (0.73%)
KSE30 16,633 Increased By 129.9 (0.79%)
European stocks rebound sharply as bond yields pullback

Reuters Published 10 Oct, 2023 12:46pm

European stocks rebounded sharply on Tuesday, as dovish comments from U.S. Federal Reserve policymakers and easing oil prices helped ease investor nerves after conflict in the Middle East had sparked a rush to safe assets.

The continent-wide STOXX 600 index rose 1.0% by 0709 GMT, after Monday’s 0.3% fall sparked by a surprise attack on Israel by Hamas over the weekend.

European stocks slip amid ME conflict jitters

Meanwhile, the 10-year U.S. Treasuries rallied sharply following a holiday on Monday as Fed Vice Chair Philip Jefferson and Dallas Fed president Lorie Logan noted that the recent run-up in yields might reduce the need for further interest rate hikes.

Oil prices also eased after jumping more than 4% in the previous session.

Europe’s energy sector dipped 0.6% but all the other major subsectors were trading higher.

Among individual stocks, Elis rose 5.8% after Brazil-based asset manager BWGI said it would acquire 6% stake in the French cleaning services company.

