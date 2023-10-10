That the new Indo-Israel relationship has at its core an ideological bond between Hindutva and Zionism is a fact that has found its best reflection from India where pro-government activists in particular have thrown their full weight behind Israel and the bombardment of Gaza being carried out by it.

On Saturday night, for example, #PalestineTerrorists was one of the top trends on Twitter in India.

It is no longer a secret that the Indo-Israel alliance is now openly promoted by Israeli diplomatic missions in India and top members of Narendra Modi’s BJP.

The impact of the new alliance is quite visible in Illegally Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir where Israeli strategies, tried and tested on Palestinians, are being overtly implemented in this disputed territory in a brazen manner.

The Hindutva proponents have always admired the Israeli model of a military state and a muscular state policy aimed against Muslims.

Unfortunately, however, little does the BJP-RSS combine realise that India was the first non-Arab country to recognize the Palestine Liberation Organisation (PLO) as “the sole legitimate representative of the Palestine people.”

This abominable combine loses no opportunity to even denigrate Mahatma Gandhi who had famously said in 1938 that “Palestine belongs to the Arabs in the same sense that England belongs to the English or France to the French”.

N. M. Rind (Karachi)

