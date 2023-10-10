BAFL 38.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
KCCI president vows to serve business community

Recorder Report Published 10 Oct, 2023 06:19am

KARACHI: President of Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) Iftikhar Ahmad Sheikh has said that he will try his best to convey the problems of every businessman and industrialist who climbs the steps of the chamber, whether he is a member of the chamber or not, to the government circles and for this his entire team will fulfil their responsibilities at all times.

He was talking to former Chairman of All Pakistan Textile Processing Mills Association (APTPMA) Arif Lakhani who called on him.

Arif Lakhani congratulated the newly elected President Iftikhar Shaikh, Senior Vice President Altaf Ghaffar and Vice President Tanveer Bari. On this occasion former President of KCCI Majyd Aziz and industrialist Raheel Lakhani were also present.

Iftikhar Sheikh said that under the leadership of Zubair Motiwala, Haroon Farooqui, Anjam Nissar and Tahir Khaliq, they worked together in the Karachi Chamber during the tenure of Tariq Yusuf and all the former presidents and had such a policy that any businessman could easily reach them for getting resolved their problems.

He said that the statements coming from the government regarding gas load shedding are a cause for concern and we will continue to fight for the end of gas load shedding.

Arif Lakhani said that the series of achievements which were started by the Karachi Chamber during the leadership of late Siraj Kassam Teli are continuing under the leadership of Zubair Motiwala, which clearly show that the business community of Karachi is united under the umbrella of the Businessman Group.

He hoped that all the officials and members of the managing committee of the Karachi Chamber under the leadership of Iftikhar Ahmad Sheikh will serve the business community.

