Sri Lanka shares end lower dragged by industrials, financials

BENGALURU: Sri Lankan shares closed lower on Monday, dragged by losses in industrials and financials stocks.

The CSE All Share index settled down 1.5% at 10,824.24.

Expolanka Holdings Plc and Sri Lanka Telecom Plc were the top losers on the CSE, falling 4.2% and 3.6%, respectively.

Trading volume on the index rose to 54.3 million shares from 21.3 million shares.

The equity market’s turnover jumped to 1.1 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($3.40 million) from 611.3 million rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

Foreign investors were net buyers, purchasing stocks worth 146.1 million rupees, while domestic investors were net sellers, offloading shares worth 1.02 billion rupees, the data showed.