Dutch win toss and field against New Zealand at World Cup

HYDERABAD: Netherlands captain Scott Edwards won the toss and opted to bowl in the World Cup match against New Zealand in Hyderabad on Monday.

The Dutch brought in Sybrand Engelbrecht for Saqib Zulfiqar and Ryan Klein replaces Logan van Beek who suffered a hamstring injury in their opening 81-run defeat against Pakistan, also in Hyderabad on Friday.

New Zealand, who downed title-holders England by nine wickets in their first game last Thursday, opted for Lockie Ferguson in place of Jimmy Neesham.

Captain Kane Williamson is still sidelined but is expected to play in the next game against Bangladesh.

“It looks a decent surface, hopefully we can put some runs on the board and defend later on,” said Tom Latham, the New Zealand skipper.

Teams:

Netherlands: Vikramjit Singh, Max O’Dowd, Colin Ackermann, Bas de Leede, Teja Nidamanuru, Scott Edwards (capt, wk), Sybrand Engelbrecht, Roelof van der Merwe, Ryan Klein, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren

New Zealand: Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (capt, wk), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult

Umpires: Paul Reiffel (AUS) and Rod Tucker (AUS)

Tv umpire: Joel Wilson (WIS)

Match referee: Andy Pycroft (ZIM)