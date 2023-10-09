BAFL 38.45 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.47%)
BIPL 17.55 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.09%)
BOP 3.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.26%)
CNERGY 3.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.89%)
DFML 16.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.37%)
DGKC 47.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.21%)
FABL 23.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.66%)
FCCL 12.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.84%)
FFL 6.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.03%)
GGL 9.48 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.32%)
HBL 94.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.16%)
HUBC 86.80 Increased By ▲ 2.40 (2.84%)
HUMNL 5.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.54%)
KEL 2.32 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.75%)
LOTCHEM 27.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.82%)
MLCF 31.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.06%)
OGDC 95.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.18%)
PAEL 10.80 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.15%)
PIBTL 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.28%)
PIOC 92.49 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (0.88%)
PPL 73.85 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (1.26%)
PRL 15.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.26%)
SILK 1.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 46.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.77%)
SSGC 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.64%)
TELE 7.46 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.19%)
TPLP 12.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.62%)
TRG 89.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.32%)
UNITY 24.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.28%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.24%)
BR100 4,812 Increased By 28.7 (0.6%)
BR30 17,031 Increased By 82.2 (0.49%)
KSE100 47,676 Increased By 182.2 (0.38%)
KSE30 16,487 Increased By 113.1 (0.69%)
European stocks slip on Middle East conflict

Reuters Published 09 Oct, 2023 01:02pm

Most major European stock markets opened lower on Monday as military clashes in the Middle East sparked a rush to safe-haven assets such as bonds and gold, while also boosting oil prices by over 3%.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index fell 0.2% by 0710 GMT, with chemical and travel & leisure sectors leading losses.

Global investors turned risk averse as military clashes between Israel and the Palestinian Hamas group deepened political uncertainty across the Middle East and raised concerns about oil supplies.

The energy index jumped 2.2% as oil prices rallied 3% to over $85 a barrel, keeping the broader market under pressure on concerns about elevated inflation.

European stock markets climb at open

Shares of European defence companies such as Sweden’s Saab, Italy’s Leonardo and Germany’s Rheinmetall rose in the range of 4.7% and 7.2% on the prospect of a prolonged military conflict in the region.

Airline stocks, including British-Airways owner IAG, Air France KLM and Lufthansa, fell between 2.7% and 4.8% on concerns about higher fuel costs.

European stocks

