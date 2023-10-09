BAFL 38.29 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
BIPL 17.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.05%)
BOP 3.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.01%)
CNERGY 3.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.07%)
DFML 16.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.31%)
DGKC 47.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.42%)
FABL 23.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.62%)
FCCL 12.08 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.51%)
FFL 6.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.67%)
GGL 9.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.74%)
HBL 94.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.5%)
HUBC 86.50 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (2.49%)
HUMNL 5.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.36%)
KEL 2.38 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (4.39%)
LOTCHEM 27.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.32%)
MLCF 32.01 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.19%)
OGDC 95.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.05%)
PAEL 10.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.38%)
PIBTL 3.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.79%)
PIOC 92.15 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.51%)
PPL 73.80 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (1.19%)
PRL 15.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.26%)
SILK 1.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 46.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.3%)
SSGC 9.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.32%)
TELE 7.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.96%)
TPLP 12.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.89%)
TRG 89.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.1%)
UNITY 24.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.72%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.24%)
BR100 4,803 Increased By 19.3 (0.4%)
BR30 17,031 Increased By 82.2 (0.48%)
KSE100 47,665 Increased By 170.9 (0.36%)
KSE30 16,465 Increased By 91 (0.56%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 09, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Dollar, yen gain on flight to safety as Hamas attack rattles nerves

Reuters Published 09 Oct, 2023 09:53am
Photo: REUTERS
Photo: REUTERS

SINGAPORE: The safe-haven dollar and Japanese yen edged higher on Monday as violence in the Middle East spooked markets, while a blowout US jobs report gave the greenback a further leg up.

The risk-sensitive Australian and New Zealand dollars meanwhile fell in thinned Asian trade, with Japan closed for a holiday.

Against the euro, the yen rose more than 0.3% to 157.55, while the Aussie fell roughly 0.7% at one point to hit a session-low of 94.84 yen.

The Japanese currency last bought 149.19 per dollar.

Risk sentiment was fragile after Israeli forces clashed with gunmen from the Palestinian group Hamas over the weekend, hours after the Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israel in the deadliest day of violence in the country for 50 years.

“As you’d expect, there’s a lot of uncertainty out there this morning in the markets,” said Tony Sycamore, market analyst at IG Australia.

“Where some of these risk-aversion moves are going to play out in the (currency) space, the dollar will remain bid… (and) the yen should start to see some more support coming in, but potentially, that’s more on the crosses.” Against the dollar, the euro fell 0.2% to $1.0565, while sterling slipped 0.1% to $1.2218.

Yen gets some relief as dollar pulls back after private payrolls report

The dollar index was last 0.11% higher at 106.21, drawing additional support from Friday’s data showing US employment increased by the most in eight months in September, potentially setting up for a higher-than-expected inflation print later this week.

“(The) resoundingly strong employment report will likely keep the (Federal Open Market Committee) on guard as it watches for signs that a tight labor market could prevent inflation from returning to 2% on a sustained basis,” said economists at Wells Fargo.

“Another rate hike before the end of the year is a possibility, but for now our base case remains that the last rate hike of the tightening cycle occurred in July.” Market pricing shows an 82% chance that the Federal Reserve will keep rates on hold at its November policy meeting.

The Aussie was last 0.24% lower at $0.6369, while the kiwi fell 0.24% to $0.5975. In Asia, China returns from its Golden Week holiday.

The country’s foreign exchange reserves fell more than expected in September, official data showed on Saturday.

The offshore yuan dipped slightly to last trade at 7.3123 per dollar.

Yen US dollar China’s yuan

Comments

1000 characters

Dollar, yen gain on flight to safety as Hamas attack rattles nerves

Intra-day update: rupee gains further ground against US dollar

Open-market: rupee largely stable against US dollar

Deaths pass 1,100 as Israel retaliates with airstrikes

Cipher case:Imran, Qureshi to be indicted on October 17

Oil prices jump more than $4 as Middle East violence rattles markets

Supreme Court resumes Practice and Procedure Act 2023 hearing

SME Bank may stay as SIFC seeks a reactivation plan

IMF, World Bank meetings: Shamshad-led team leaves for Morocco

FBR to field DTOs to identify new taxpayers

Bumper cotton crop: Gohar gives credit to Punjab CM

Read more stories