KARACHI: Asma Aley Ahmed, the mother of Business Recorder sub-editor Abida Rafi passed away here on Sunday. She was 73. She left behind two sons and a daughter.

Funeral prayer will be offered after Zuhr prayers on Monday (today) at Al-Huda Masjid, Block-B, near Hussain Lakhani Hospital, North Nazimabad Karachi on Monday.

