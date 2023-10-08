BAFL 38.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
BIPL 17.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.66%)
BOP 3.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.25%)
CNERGY 3.36 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.44%)
DFML 16.31 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.07%)
DGKC 47.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.36%)
FABL 24.03 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.82%)
FCCL 11.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.5%)
FFL 6.60 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.46%)
GGL 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.63%)
HBL 94.93 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-1.62%)
HUBC 84.44 Decreased By ▼ -4.06 (-4.59%)
HUMNL 5.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.6%)
KEL 2.29 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (4.09%)
LOTCHEM 27.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.21%)
MLCF 31.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.9%)
OGDC 95.89 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-1.4%)
PAEL 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.87%)
PIBTL 3.88 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.31%)
PIOC 91.18 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.23%)
PPL 72.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-1.18%)
PRL 15.68 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
SILK 1.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.99%)
SNGP 46.72 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.86%)
SSGC 9.36 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.97%)
TELE 7.30 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.1%)
TPLP 12.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.32%)
TRG 89.77 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (1.21%)
UNITY 24.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.52%)
WTL 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.9%)
BR100 4,783 Increased By 1.4 (0.03%)
BR30 16,949 Decreased By -20.6 (-0.12%)
KSE100 47,494 Increased By 41.2 (0.09%)
KSE30 16,374 Decreased By -73.7 (-0.45%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 08, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Australia PM ‘optimistic’ of long-shot win in Indigenous rights referendum

Reuters Published 08 Oct, 2023 11:06am

SYDNEY: Australia’s Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said on Sunday he remained hopeful a referendum to recognise the country’s Indigenous people in the constitution would succeed, even as the measure lags in opinion polls less than a week from the vote.

“I’m optimistic,” Albanese told the Australian Broadcasting Corp (ABC) on Sunday morning, according to a transcript.

“Whether it be Shepperton or Sydney or Brisbane, Melbourne, the places I’ve been, Hobart, Adelaide in the last week, have been extremely positive.”

Albanese’s centre-left Labor government backs the referendum, while the opposition Liberal-National conservatives urge a “No” vote on Oct. 14. Nationally, opponents lead the yes campaign by 53% to 38%, according to an opinion poll last week.

If the “Voice to Parliament” referendum is approved, it would constitutionally enshrine Indigenous people and set up an advisory body for their input on policies that affect them.

Most Indigenous people favour the change, but some say it is a distraction from achieving practical and positive outcomes and would not fully resolve the issues affecting them.

The political opposition says the measure is divisive, would be ineffective and would slow government decision-making.

India, Australia aim to boost economic, defence ties at first summit of PMs

Marginalised by British colonial rulers and not mentioned in Australia’s 122-year-old constitution, Indigenous Australians, who make up 3.8% of the population, face discrimination, shorter life expectancy, lower education outcomes and high incarceration rates.

As part of final efforts to buoy the yes side, Albanese on Saturday posted a photo to Social media platform X showing him casting his vote in Sydney in Australia’s most populous state, New South Wales, where 4.2% of people identify as Indigenous.

Last month, thousands rallied in state capitals to support the yes campaign, which sees the measure as necessary to boost outcomes for the nation’s Indigenous people.

australia Anthony Albanese

Comments

1000 characters

Australia PM ‘optimistic’ of long-shot win in Indigenous rights referendum

Scores dead in Israel and Gaza after Hamas shock attack on Israeli towns

World community must act to end hostilities: FO

Imports from China, South Korea: Customs’ values on woven, non-woven material enhanced

Human capital investment: WB rates $200m KP project progress unsatisfactory

Death toll from Afghan quakes rises to 'more than 1,000'

$250m RISE-II loan: Negotiations with AIIB next week likely

Israel army fires artillery at Lebanon in response to cross-border mortar fire

SBP explains hike in interest rates

Pakistan calls for concerted efforts to establish durable global peace, security

Money laundering scam: Customs to engage UAE’s FIU to trace illicit fund transfers

Read more stories