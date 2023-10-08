BAFL 38.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
Haleem Adil, Raja Azhar get bails

INP Published 08 Oct, 2023 03:12am

KARACHI: Anti-terrorism court on Saturday granted bail to PTI leaders Haleem Adil Shaikh and Raja Azhar May 09 rioting incidents.

The court ordered two PTI leaders to submit one lac rupees bail bonds each in rioting and arson incidents on May 09 in Ferozabad police station jurisdiction after arrest of PTI Chairman.

The court also extended interim bail of another PTI leader Khurram Sher Zaman.

Police in its charge sheet alleged Haleem Adil Shaikh, a former leader of opposition in Sindh Assembly, of rioting, arson and other offences. The ATC adjourned further hearing of the case till October 23. Haleem Adil has been on judicial remand in jail in a case registered in Mubeena Town police station.

Following protest call of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) after arrest of the party’s chairman on May 09, violent protests were held in Karachi and other cities across the country in which government buildings and security installations were also attacked.

