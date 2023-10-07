BAFL 38.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
BIPL 17.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.66%)
BOP 3.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.25%)
CNERGY 3.36 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.44%)
DFML 16.31 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.07%)
DGKC 47.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.36%)
FABL 24.03 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.82%)
FCCL 11.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.5%)
FFL 6.60 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.46%)
GGL 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.63%)
HBL 94.93 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-1.62%)
HUBC 84.44 Decreased By ▼ -4.06 (-4.59%)
HUMNL 5.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.6%)
KEL 2.29 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (4.09%)
LOTCHEM 27.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.21%)
MLCF 31.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.9%)
OGDC 95.89 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-1.4%)
PAEL 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.87%)
PIBTL 3.88 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.31%)
PIOC 91.18 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.23%)
PPL 72.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-1.18%)
PRL 15.68 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
SILK 1.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.99%)
SNGP 46.72 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.86%)
SSGC 9.36 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.97%)
TELE 7.30 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.1%)
TPLP 12.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.32%)
TRG 89.77 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (1.21%)
UNITY 24.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.52%)
WTL 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.9%)
BR100 4,783 Increased By 1.4 (0.03%)
BR30 16,949 Decreased By -20.6 (-0.12%)
KSE100 47,494 Increased By 41.2 (0.09%)
KSE30 16,374 Decreased By -73.7 (-0.45%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 07, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Army says fighting Gaza fighters who entered Israel by land, sea and air

AFP Published 07 Oct, 2023 03:12pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

JERUSALEM: Israel’s army said it was fighting Gaza fighters who entered Israel by land, sea and air using paragliders on Saturday, after a barrage of rockets was fired at Israel from the Palestinian enclave.

“It was a combined ground raid which happened through paragliders, through the sea and through the ground,” army spokesman Richard Hecht told reporters.

“Right now we’re fighting. We’re fighting in certain locations around the Gaza Strip… our forces are now fighting on the ground” in Israel, he added.

Hecht confirmed there are casualties but would not be drawn on details, nor discuss reports that multiple Israelis had been captured by Palestinian fighters.

Thousands of military reservists are set to be drawn up for Gaza, as well as northern Israel, near foes Lebanon and Syria, and the occupied West Bank.

“We’re looking at all arenas… we understand this is something big,” Hecht said.

At least 2,200 rockets were fired from Gaza by around 10:30 am (0730 GMT), the spokesman said, while Hamas fighters put the figure at more than 5,000.

Israel imposed a crippling blockade of Gaza in 2007 after Hamas took control and there have been multiple cross-border wars since.

Israel MENA Gaza Palestinians Hamas Israel’s army

Comments

1000 characters

Army says fighting Gaza fighters who entered Israel by land, sea and air

Stuck projects or those under arbitration: SIFC seeks information from govts

Documentation of economy: Promulgation of crucial ordinance delayed

Spectrum of illegal activities: Actions to continue with full force: COAS

Admiral Naveed Ashraf assumes charge as new naval chief

Hamas launches surprise attack as gunmen enter Israel

Watching IPL on TV helps Pakistan get into India groove

COPHC chairman told: Govt committed to fast-tracking CPEC projects

Cos producing power from generators: SC reserves judgement in levy of electricity duty case

Experts say super tax based on discrimination

Hydel power projects in KP: KOEN accuses Nepra of delaying feasibility stage tariff

Read more stories