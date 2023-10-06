BAFL 38.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.08%)
BIPL 17.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.43%)
BOP 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.75%)
CNERGY 3.38 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (3.05%)
DFML 16.35 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.32%)
DGKC 47.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.25%)
FABL 24.07 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.99%)
FCCL 11.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.5%)
FFL 6.59 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.3%)
GGL 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.15%)
HBL 95.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-1.44%)
HUBC 84.40 Decreased By ▼ -4.10 (-4.63%)
HUMNL 5.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.43%)
KEL 2.28 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (3.64%)
LOTCHEM 27.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.1%)
MLCF 31.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.9%)
OGDC 95.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-1.59%)
PAEL 10.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.15%)
PIBTL 3.90 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.83%)
PIOC 91.68 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.78%)
PPL 72.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.03%)
PRL 15.67 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.99%)
SNGP 47.01 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.49%)
SSGC 9.36 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.97%)
TELE 7.30 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.1%)
TPLP 12.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.4%)
TRG 89.59 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (1%)
UNITY 25.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.2%)
WTL 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.9%)
BR100 4,762 Decreased By -19.7 (-0.41%)
BR30 16,737 Decreased By -232.3 (-1.37%)
KSE100 47,494 Increased By 41.2 (0.09%)
KSE30 16,374 Decreased By -73.7 (-0.45%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 07, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Biden says Xi meeting next month is 'a possibility'

AFP Published October 6, 2023

WASHINGTON: US President Joe Biden said Friday he may meet Chinese leader Xi Jinping at a summit in San Francisco in November but it was not yet confirmed, as Beijing and Washington seek to mend ties.

"There has been no such meeting set up, but it is a possibility," Biden told journalists at the White House, after reports that two leaders were set to hold talks.

Beijing has not confirmed whether Xi will attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum in the western US city.

A day after Blinken visits Beijing, Biden calls Chinese President Xi a ‘dictator’

Biden had said last month he was "disappointed" that Xi was not attending a G20 summit in New Delhi but added that he was "going to get to see him", although he did not elaborate.

Tensions between the United States and an increasingly assertive China have mounted as the two powers push for influence, particularly in the Asia-Pacific region.

Bilateral ties face a long list of problems, from trade disputes to Taiwan's future to the expansive Chinese presence in the South China Sea.

But the United States has been working to restore a more effective working relationship, sending a series of senior officials to China in recent months despite continuing friction.

White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi met in the Mediterranean island nation of Malta in mid-September in the latest attempt to reach out.

Wang is meanwhile expected to visit Washington at some point ahead of the APEC summit.

Joe Biden White House Xi Jinping Wang Yi G20 summit

Comments

1000 characters

Biden says Xi meeting next month is 'a possibility'

Pakistan seeks ‘orderly departure’ of illegal immigrants: FO spokesperson

Rupee records 22nd consecutive gain, settles at 282.69 against US dollar

Open-market: rupee at 281.5-278.5 against US dollar, under inter-bank rate

Caretaker FM Jilani defends decision to expel illegal immigrants

Nawaz’s return to Pakistan on Oct 21 is final, says Shehbaz

Govt may raise PDL on diesel to Rs60 as declining sales dent target: JS Global

Report submitted to LHC shows Nawaz has ‘residual anginal symptoms’

AHL expects decline in petroleum prices by up to Rs41 per litre

Pakistan beat Netherlands by 81 runs in World Cup

KSE-100 sees bullish week with 2.73% gain

Read more stories