|Stock
|Price
|
Power Cem(Pref) / Oct 6
Power Cement (Pref)(POWERPS)
|
5.40
▲ 1.00 (22.73%)
|
First Elite Cap.Mod / Oct 6
First Elite Capital Modaraba(FECM)
|
3.19
▲ 0.48 (17.71%)
|
Pak. P.V.C. / Oct 6
Pakistan PVC Limited(PPVC)
|
5.94
▲ 0.79 (15.34%)
|
Gammon Pak / Oct 6
Gammon Pakistan Limited(GAMON)
|
9.24
▲ 1.00 (12.14%)
|
Askari Life Assur. / Oct 6
Askari Life Assurance Company Limited(ALAC)
|
5.74
▲ 0.60 (11.67%)
|
Punjab Mod / Oct 6
First Punjab Modaraba(FPJM)
|
1.50
▲ 0.15 (11.11%)
|
Samba Bank / Oct 6
Samba Bank Limited(SBL)
|
9.45
▲ 0.91 (10.66%)
|
Hala Enterprise / Oct 6
Hala Enterprises Limited(HAEL)
|
11.99
▲ 1.00 (9.10%)
|
Pervez Ahmed Co / Oct 6
Pervez Ahmed Consultancy Services Ltd.(PASL)
|
0.67
▲ 0.05 (8.06%)
|
Kohat Textile / Oct 6
Kohat Textile Mills Limited(KOHTM)
|
13.75
▲ 1.00 (7.84%)
|Stock
|Price
|
First AL-Noor Mod. / Oct 6
First Al-Noor Modaraba(FANM)
|
4
▼ -0.69 (-14.71%)
|
Ruby Textile / Oct 6
Ruby Textile Mills Limited(RUBY)
|
4.20
▼ -0.68 (-13.93%)
|
Tri-Star Mutual / Oct 6
Tri-Star Mutual Fund Limited(TSMF)
|
4.12
▼ -0.63 (-13.26%)
|
786 Invest Ltd / Oct 6
786 Investments Limited(786)
|
5.01
▼ -0.61 (-10.85%)
|
Unicap Modaraba / Oct 6
Unicap Modaraba(UCAPM)
|
1.25
▼ -0.15 (-10.71%)
|
Bank of Khyber / Oct 6
The Bank of Khyber(BOK)
|
10.55
▼ -0.94 (-8.18%)
|
MACPAC Films / Oct 6
MACPAC Films Limited(MACFL)
|
15.90
▼ -1.39 (-8.04%)
|
JDW Sugar / Oct 6
JDW Sugar Mills Limited(JDWS)
|
347.64
▼ -28.19 (-7.50%)
|
Khyber Tobacco / Oct 6
Khyber Tobacco Company Limited(KHTC)
|
370
▼ -30.00 (-7.50%)
|
Khyber Textile / Oct 6
Khyber Textile Mills Limited(KHYT)
|
751.02
▼ -60.89 (-7.50%)
|Stock
|Volume
|
WorldCall Telecom / Oct 6
Worldcall Telecom Limited(WTL)
|
190,161,011
▼ -0.05
|
K-Electric Ltd. / Oct 6
K-Electric Limited(KEL)
|
52,233,286
▲ 0.07
|
Maple Leaf Cement / Oct 6
Maple Leaf Cement Factory Limited(MLCF)
|
21,305,930
▼ -0.40
|
Telecard Limited / Oct 6
Telecard Limited(TELE)
|
11,748,629
▲ 0.16
|
D.G.K.Cement / Oct 6
D.G. Khan Cement Company Limited(DGKC)
|
10,923,202
▼ -0.12
|
Air Link Com. / Oct 6
Air Link Communication Limited(AIRLINK)
|
9,770,180
▼ -0.18
|
Fauji Cement / Oct 6
Fauji Cement Company Limited(FCCL)
|
9,535,000
▼ -0.09
|
Pak Elektron / Oct 6
Pak Elektron Limited(PAEL)
|
9,096,690
▼ -0.18
|
Cnergyico PK / Oct 6
Cnergyico PK Limited(CNERGY)
|
7,337,561
▲ 0.09
|
P.I.A.C.(A) / Oct 6
Pakistan International Airlines Corp(PIAA)
|
6,074,000
▼ -0.05
|Currency
|Rate
|
USD PKR Interbank Selling / Oct 6
|
282.85
|
USD PKR Interbank Buying / Oct 6
|
282.65
|
USD to Japanese Yen / Oct 6
|
148.79
|
USD to Swiss Franc / Oct 6
|
0.91
|
Pound Sterling to USD / Oct 6
|
1.22
|
Euro to USD / Oct 6
|
1.05
|
UK LIBOR % / Oct 4
|
5.44
|Stock
|Volume
|
S&P 500 / Oct 5
|
4258.19
|
Nasdaq / Oct 5
|
13219.84
|
Dow Jones / Oct 5
|
33119.57
|
India Sensex / Oct 6
|
65955.97
|
Tokyo Nikkei / Oct 6
|
31055.56
|
Hang Seng / Oct 6
|
17510.97
|
FTSE 100 / Oct 6
|
7474.49
|
Germany DAX 30 / Oct 6
|
15131.24
|
France CAC40 / Oct 6
|
7013.56
|Item
|Value
|
Karachi Cotton PKR/37.32 KG / Oct 4
|
18235
|
Gold 10 Grams PKR / Oct 4
|
172411
|
Crude Oil USD/Barrel / Oct 6
|
82.56
|
Gold Spot USD/Ounce / Oct 6
|
1822.56
|
Cotton US¢/pound / Oct 6
|
356.55
