BAFL 38.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.08%)
BIPL 17.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.43%)
BOP 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.75%)
CNERGY 3.38 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (3.05%)
DFML 16.35 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.32%)
DGKC 47.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.25%)
FABL 24.07 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.99%)
FCCL 11.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.5%)
FFL 6.59 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.3%)
GGL 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.15%)
HBL 95.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-1.44%)
HUBC 84.40 Decreased By ▼ -4.10 (-4.63%)
HUMNL 5.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.43%)
KEL 2.28 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (3.64%)
LOTCHEM 27.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.1%)
MLCF 31.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.9%)
OGDC 95.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-1.59%)
PAEL 10.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.15%)
PIBTL 3.90 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.83%)
PIOC 91.68 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.78%)
PPL 72.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.03%)
PRL 15.67 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.99%)
SNGP 47.01 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.49%)
SSGC 9.36 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.97%)
TELE 7.30 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.1%)
TPLP 12.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.4%)
TRG 89.59 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (1%)
UNITY 25.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.2%)
WTL 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.9%)
BR100 4,762 Decreased By -19.7 (-0.41%)
BR30 16,737 Decreased By -232.3 (-1.37%)
KSE100 47,494 Increased By 41.2 (0.09%)
KSE30 16,374 Decreased By -73.7 (-0.45%)
Copper heads for the LME week with steep weekly decline

Reuters Published 06 Oct, 2023 04:28pm
LONDON: Copper prices rose in London on Friday, but were heading for their biggest weekly drop in five months due to concerns over sustained high interest rates, firm dollar and high inventories.

Metals consumers, producers, traders and brokers will gather in London for the annual LME Week and markets in top metals consumer China will reopen after a week-long public holiday next week.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was up 0.9% at $7,971 per metric ton by 1102 GMT. It is heading for a 3.6% weekly decline, its worst weekly performance since May.

Used in power and construction, copper has been hit by weaker than originally expected demand growth in China and macro headwinds in 2023. However, it is widely expected to benefit from its role in the green energy transition in the long-term.

Copper set for 4th straight fall on high inventory, firm dollar

As to all base metals, “production cost support and longer-term dip-buying are likely to buffer against more meaningful declines, unless we see a severe global demand shock,” Citi said in a note.

Recent actual demand for copper and aluminium in China is quite robust due to the home appliance, electric vehicle, solar and wind sectors and despite the country’s property sector crisis.

The decline in metals this week was also driven by computer-driven Commodity Trading Advisor (CTA) funds’ sell programmes, Al Munro at broker Marex said in a note.

A crucial U.S. employment report due later on Friday could become an important waypoint for Federal Reserve officials deciding whether to push ahead with another interest rate increase this year.

Adding further pressure on the copper prices, inventories in the LME-registered warehouses remain at highest since May 2022 of 170,175 tons.

LME aluminium rose 0.3% to $2,239.5 a ton, zinc gained 1.2% to $2,506, lead was up 0.6% at $2,148, tin increased 1.2% to $24,425 and nickel added 0.1% to $18,500.

