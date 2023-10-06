BAFL 38.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.13%)
BIPL 16.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.98%)
BOP 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.75%)
CNERGY 3.31 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.91%)
DFML 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.75%)
DGKC 47.80 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.01%)
FABL 23.79 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.81%)
FCCL 11.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.5%)
FFL 6.60 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.46%)
GGL 9.59 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.31%)
HBL 95.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-0.77%)
HUBC 83.50 Decreased By ▼ -5.00 (-5.65%)
HUMNL 5.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.78%)
KEL 2.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 28.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.18%)
MLCF 32.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.43%)
OGDC 95.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-1.39%)
PAEL 10.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.93%)
PIBTL 3.85 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.52%)
PIOC 92.05 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (1.19%)
PPL 72.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-1.48%)
PRL 15.67 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.01 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 45.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.45%)
SSGC 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
TELE 7.29 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.96%)
TPLP 12.49 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.48%)
TRG 90.84 Increased By ▲ 2.14 (2.41%)
UNITY 24.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.68%)
WTL 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.17%)
BR100 4,759 Decreased By -22.6 (-0.47%)
BR30 16,721 Decreased By -248.2 (-1.46%)
KSE100 47,511 Increased By 58.1 (0.12%)
KSE30 16,381 Decreased By -67.1 (-0.41%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 06, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Caretaker FM Jilani defends decision to expel illegal immigrants

  • Says 'no country allows illegal people to live in their country'
Reuters Published October 6, 2023 Updated October 6, 2023 03:06pm

BEIJING: Pakistan’s Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani defended on Thursday an order that all illegal immigrants, including 1.73 million Afghans, must leave, saying no other country allows illegal immigrants and the decision is in line with international practice.

The order, announced on Tuesday and with a Nov. 1 deadline for people to go, has frayed relations with Afghanistan’s Taliban rulers, who said the threat to force out Afghan migrants was “unacceptable”.

“No country allows illegal people to live in their country, whether it is Europe,whether it is countries in Asia, in our neighbourhood,” Jilani told Hong Kong’s Phoenix TV in an interview on the sidelines of a forum in Tibet.

“So, accordingly, this is in line with the international practice that we have taken this decision.” Pakistan has been a refuge for people fleeing from war in Afghanistan since the 1970s.

Afghan refugees not involved in Pakistan’s security problems: Taliban

Caretaker Interior Minister Sarfaraz Bugti said on Tuesday some 1.73 million Afghans in Pakistan had no legal documents and the number of Afghan refugees in Pakistan totalled 4.4 million.

In defending the decision to expel Afghans, Pakistani authorities said 14 of 24 suicide bombings this year had been carried out by Afghan nationals.

A Taliban spokesman rejected that assertion.

“Whenever there was any problem, people would immigrate to Pakistan, take refuge in Pakistan,” Jilani said.

“But now I think it has been more than 40 years, so the government of Pakistan has taken a decision,” Jilani said, noting that the situation in Afghanistan had stabilised.

Decades of war in Afghanistan largely ended in mid-2021 when the Taliban re-took control as US-led foreign forces were withdrawing and a US-backed government collapsed.

Action against illegal immigrants not targeting any particular nationality: FO

While Pakistan has for years favoured the Taliban as Pakistan’s best option in its neighbour, relations have deteriorated over the past couple of years, largely over Pakistani accusations that militant fighting the Pakistani state operate from Afghan territory.

The Taliban deny that.

Jilani said Pakistan had been discussing the migrant issue with Afghanistan “for a very long time” and he called on international humanitarian agencies to help with the process.

Immigrants expulsion state’s decision to maintain security: Achakzai

Aid officials say Afghanistan is already facing a humanitarian crisis and the forced repatriation of large numbers of people would compound dire problems.

Afghanistan Taliban Pakistan’s foreign minister Pakistani authorities Jalil Abbas Jilani Afghan migrants expel Afghans

Comments

1000 characters
Ali Asghar Oct 06, 2023 02:41pm
I am sure all the loyal Pakistani citizens will be backing this great decision, as we all know very well how badly these illegal immigrants have damaged Pakistan's economy and our reputation Internationally, things are slowly getting back on track and we must ensure the implementation of the same always, must also apprehend the personnel at the border who are responsible to control smuggling how the dollar and other thing have been smuggled in their presence, and those Afghani terrorists who roam freely between Afghanistan and Pakistan including those who are involved in criminal activities in Pakistan such as snatching / extortion etc, it's time to tighten the screws for betterment of Pakistan as there's no second thought on what is the reason of our recent demise.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
zaya zaya Oct 06, 2023 03:33pm
Deport all 4.4m Afghans as they have been the most ungrateful refugees supported by people of Pakistan, which housed, educated, provided health and trained them for jobs, yet they have shouted anti-Pakistan slogans. Taliban have formed a genuine govt for Afghan people, it is their responsibility to lookafter their citizens as there is no agreement for human migration other than tourism and cross border family visits, which must be enforced so that no weapons are carried by visitors; check their luggage and charge a Fee.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Tulukan Mairandi Oct 06, 2023 03:51pm
What a heartless decision that's against the spirit of the Ummah, peace be upon it.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
XY Oct 06, 2023 03:55pm
Show some heart..do not cause discomfort to children women and old people!
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

Caretaker FM Jilani defends decision to expel illegal immigrants

Open-market: rupee at 282-279 against US dollar, under inter-bank rate

Govt may raise PDL on diesel to Rs60 as declining sales dent target: JS Global

Report submitted to LHC shows Nawaz has ‘residual anginal symptoms’

AHL expects decline in petroleum prices by up to Rs41

Netherlands win toss, bowl against Pakistan

Russia lifts ban on most diesel exports

Oil prices hold steady, Russia rolls back diesel export ban

Section 138 of Income Tax Ordinance, 2001: FBR to withdraw tax recovery notices

PIA tops sell-off list, World Bank told

Read more stories