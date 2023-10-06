Copper set for worst week in nearly 11 months

Copper eased on Friday, on track for its steepest weekly decline in nearly 11 months, as a firm dollar and high inventories weighed. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange edged 0.1% lower to $7,888.50 per metric ton by 0029 GMT.

It was down 4.6% on a weekly basis, set for the worst weekly performance since the week ended Nov. 18 last year.

The dollar index was set for its 12th consecutive week of gain, making greenback-priced metals more expensive to holders of other currencies.

LME copper inventories climbed to 169,900 tons, the highest since May 2022.

LME aluminium edged up 0.2% to $2,236 a ton, rebounding from four consecutive sessions of losses.

On a weekly basis, it was down 4.7%, on track for the biggest weekly decline since Feb. 10.

LME nickel extended its fall to the fourth straight session, down 0.7% at $18,355 a ton.

Copper hits over 4-month low on firm dollar

The contract was set for the fifth consecutive week of decline.

LME zinc fell 0.3% to $2,470 a ton. It was down for every trading day of the week and was on track for the biggest weekly decline since the week ended Dec. 16 last year. LME lead rose 0.1% to $2,137.50 a ton, but on a weekly basis it was down 1.5%, set for the third straight week of decline.

LME tin was flat at $24,139 a ton. It was the only contract set for a weekly gain across the base metals complex, up 0.8%.