BAFL 38.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.59%)
BIPL 17.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.46%)
BOP 4.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
CNERGY 3.29 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.92%)
DFML 16.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.29%)
DGKC 47.32 Increased By ▲ 3.51 (8.01%)
FABL 23.46 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.12%)
FCCL 11.99 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (6.67%)
FFL 6.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.9%)
GGL 9.54 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.03%)
HBL 96.35 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (1.01%)
HUBC 88.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-0.96%)
HUMNL 5.59 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.08%)
KEL 2.21 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (11.62%)
LOTCHEM 28.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 32.35 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (6.77%)
OGDC 97.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-0.69%)
PAEL 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (5.65%)
PIBTL 3.84 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.4%)
PIOC 90.97 Increased By ▲ 6.57 (7.78%)
PPL 73.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-0.91%)
PRL 15.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.38%)
SILK 1.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2%)
SNGP 46.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.69%)
SSGC 9.26 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.09%)
TELE 7.14 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.33%)
TPLP 12.42 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.81%)
TRG 88.82 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.48%)
UNITY 24.99 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.2%)
WTL 1.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.71%)
BR100 4,784 Increased By 50.3 (1.06%)
BR30 16,962 Increased By 113.6 (0.67%)
KSE100 47,452 Increased By 372.6 (0.79%)
KSE30 16,448 Increased By 102.9 (0.63%)
US stocks dip as market struggles to extend rally

AFP Published 05 Oct, 2023 07:58pm

NEW YORK: Wall Street stocks edged down early Thursday as the market struggled to extend the prior session’s uptick while monitoring Treasury yields.

The yield on the 10-year US Treasury note – which hit a 16-year peak on Tuesday but retreated on Wednesday – was essentially unchanged.

Treasury bond yields are seen as a proxy for US interest rates, and the surge in yields has rattled investors worried that the Federal Reserve will keep rates elevated for longer.

Wall St gains after fresh jobs data

LBBW’s Karl Haeling described investors as “on the fence” after big moves in other markets Wednesday in treasuries and crude oil.

About 15 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.2 percent at 33,074.39.

The broad-based S&P 500 also dropped 0.2 percent to 4,255.09, along with the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index, which was at 13,209.86.

US indices rose Wednesday after Treasury yields pulled back, winning back some of Tuesday’s losses of more than one percent.

“The equity market is in a major hesitation phase right now, trying to figure out what the heck is going on in the world,” Haeling said.

