BAFL 38.89 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (3.38%)
BIPL 17.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.18%)
BOP 4.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.27%)
CNERGY 3.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.61%)
DFML 16.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.18%)
DGKC 44.02 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.73%)
FABL 23.23 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.53%)
FCCL 11.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
FFL 6.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.54%)
GGL 9.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HBL 95.13 Increased By ▲ 5.08 (5.64%)
HUBC 89.55 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.78%)
HUMNL 5.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.61%)
KEL 1.97 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.03%)
LOTCHEM 28.17 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.25%)
MLCF 30.26 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.04%)
OGDC 98.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.18%)
PAEL 10.04 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.01%)
PIBTL 3.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIOC 84.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.04%)
PPL 74.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.73%)
PRL 15.89 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.25%)
SILK 0.99 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.06%)
SNGP 46.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-1.5%)
SSGC 9.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.13%)
TELE 6.89 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.29%)
TPLP 12.29 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
TRG 88.39 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.32%)
UNITY 24.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.27%)
WTL 1.39 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (11.2%)
BR100 4,734 Increased By 44 (0.94%)
BR30 16,848 Increased By 164.2 (0.98%)
KSE100 47,080 Increased By 323 (0.69%)
KSE30 16,345 Increased By 143.1 (0.88%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 05, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PTI criticises PML-N

Recorder Report Published 05 Oct, 2023 06:23am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), on Wednesday, criticised it rival Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) for its ‘political somersaults’ and advised it to register itself as a “clique of clowns”.

Reacting to the PML-N’s volte-face on its narrative, the PTI spokesman, Raoof Hasan, alleged that “clique of clowns” started its narrative from accountability of judges and generals but now its corrupt and convicted leadership decided to leave the matter of accountability to divine justice.

He said that PML-N did not have any political programme, because it was not a political party but a ‘group of clowns and self-cantered greedy people’ who did not bother about the interest of the country and its people but just came to the country to rule.

“It could be judged from the fact that its entire leadership was involved in staging dramas under the guise of a new narrative ahead of the homecoming of a ‘convicted fugitive’ to gain public attention because they had nothing to offer people to run their campaign in the next general elections,” he added.

He charged that during the last two weeks, the group of clowns under the leadership of their ringmaster had been demonstrating their political acrobatic tricks, such as spitting and swallowing statements and walking on one leg.

He said that the series started with the accountability of judges and generals and culminated by entrusting matters to Allah, adding that the meetings of the PML-N were fast shrinking into closed alleys while the “Calibri Queen’s” passion and venomous speeches were turning into a literature of modesty and humility.

He said that the only way of political survival for the PML-N was to rid the party of the Sharifs.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

PTI PMLN Raoof Hasan

Comments

1000 characters

PTI criticises PML-N

500bps hike in policy rate adds Rs300bn to domestic debt: MoF

Afghanistan transit trade agreement: MoC allows transportation of goods already landed at Karachi

SIFC forum for fast-tracking sell-off process

‘Washing preparation’: FBR to charge 20pc import duty

Approval of new tariff for Kapco plant: Nepra in a fix

Orders that may affect taxpayers: SC asks FBR to gazette, display on website

Jan-Jun 2024: PPRA allows PLL to buy 12 LNG spot cargoes

SECP revises Companies (Further Issue of Shares) Regulations, 2020

66.4pc shares of KE: SEP to be given fresh offer: adviser

FBR asked to probe solar panel import scam

Read more stories