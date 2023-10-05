PTI criticises PML-N

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), on Wednesday, criticised it rival Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) for its ‘political somersaults’ and advised it to register itself as a “clique of clowns”.

Reacting to the PML-N’s volte-face on its narrative, the PTI spokesman, Raoof Hasan, alleged that “clique of clowns” started its narrative from accountability of judges and generals but now its corrupt and convicted leadership decided to leave the matter of accountability to divine justice.

He said that PML-N did not have any political programme, because it was not a political party but a ‘group of clowns and self-cantered greedy people’ who did not bother about the interest of the country and its people but just came to the country to rule.

“It could be judged from the fact that its entire leadership was involved in staging dramas under the guise of a new narrative ahead of the homecoming of a ‘convicted fugitive’ to gain public attention because they had nothing to offer people to run their campaign in the next general elections,” he added.

He charged that during the last two weeks, the group of clowns under the leadership of their ringmaster had been demonstrating their political acrobatic tricks, such as spitting and swallowing statements and walking on one leg.

He said that the series started with the accountability of judges and generals and culminated by entrusting matters to Allah, adding that the meetings of the PML-N were fast shrinking into closed alleys while the “Calibri Queen’s” passion and venomous speeches were turning into a literature of modesty and humility.

He said that the only way of political survival for the PML-N was to rid the party of the Sharifs.

