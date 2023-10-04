BAFL 37.71 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
BIPL 18.16 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.85%)
BOP 3.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.28 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.8%)
DFML 16.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
DGKC 43.74 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.02%)
FABL 22.95 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.88%)
FCCL 11.22 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.63%)
FFL 6.45 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.57%)
GGL 9.38 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.32%)
HBL 90.01 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.26%)
HUBC 88.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.2%)
HUMNL 5.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.42%)
KEL 1.96 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.16%)
LOTCHEM 28.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.21%)
MLCF 29.83 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.44%)
OGDC 98.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-0.94%)
PAEL 9.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
PIBTL 3.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIOC 84.69 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.27%)
PPL 75.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-0.71%)
PRL 15.59 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.23%)
SILK 0.96 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 47.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.07%)
SSGC 9.37 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.75%)
TELE 6.87 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 12.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.57%)
TRG 88.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.67%)
UNITY 25.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.74%)
WTL 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.81%)
BR100 4,690 Increased By 16.2 (0.35%)
BR30 16,684 Decreased By -22.5 (-0.13%)
KSE100 46,757 Increased By 129.7 (0.28%)
KSE30 16,202 Increased By 52.3 (0.32%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 04, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Chicago wheat down

Reuters Published 04 Oct, 2023 06:20am

CANBERRA: Chicago wheat futures drifted back towards three-year lows on Tuesday amid strong supply of cheap Russian grain and an upward revision to US production forecasts, but anticipation of weaker harvests in Argentina and Australia limited losses. Corn and soybean prices fell.

Buyers expect wheat prices to fall further and are therefore purchasing only what they need, reducing demand, said Ole Houe, director of advisory services at Australian agricultural brokerage IKON Commodities.

“Prices will be higher in 6 months but the bottom is not here yet,” he said. Most-active Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) wheat futures were down 0.3% at $5.63 a bushel by 0324 GMT. Wheat on Friday plunged to $5.40, its lowest level since September 2020, after the US government unexpectedly raised its estimate for US production to 1.812 billion bushels from 1.734 billion bushels.

Prices recovered somewhat on Monday, but pressure from Russian supply remains, with the European Union’s crop monitoring service MARS raising its estimate for Russia’s 2023 harvest to 89.7 million metric tons from 86.7 million tons forecast in June.

Wheat Corn CBOT Chicago wheat soybean prices

Comments

1000 characters

Chicago wheat down

World Bank projects primary balance at negative 0.4pc

Certain tax policies discourage investment in tradable sector: World Bank

3rd Belt and Road Forum: Over 2 dozen pacts likely to be signed

ECC approves telecom infrastructure- sharing framework

Customs agents, transporters: FBR seeks bank guarantees for Afghan transit goods

Illegal immigrants asked to leave country by Nov 1: Afghan nationals involved in terrorist attacks: Bugti

Afghan transit commercial goods: FBR slaps 10pc processing fee on 5 categories

Special forensic audit of SSGCL, Pesco, Hesco ordered

‘FPA, QTA in power bills’: SC issues notices to AGP, respondents

Announcement

Read more stories