BAFL 37.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.21%)
BIPL 17.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.17%)
BOP 3.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.27 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (3.48%)
DFML 16.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.31%)
DGKC 43.70 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.92%)
FABL 22.88 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.57%)
FCCL 11.22 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.63%)
FFL 6.50 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.36%)
GGL 9.37 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.21%)
HBL 90.05 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.3%)
HUBC 88.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.16%)
HUMNL 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.88%)
KEL 1.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.63%)
LOTCHEM 28.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.43%)
MLCF 29.95 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.84%)
OGDC 98.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-1.25%)
PAEL 9.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 3.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIOC 84.65 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.22%)
PPL 75.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.85%)
PRL 15.54 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.91%)
SILK 0.97 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.04%)
SNGP 47.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.17%)
SSGC 9.37 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.75%)
TELE 6.87 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 12.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.57%)
TRG 88.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-0.94%)
UNITY 25.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.67%)
WTL 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.81%)
BR100 4,689 Increased By 14.6 (0.31%)
BR30 16,665 Decreased By -41.8 (-0.25%)
KSE100 46,757 Increased By 129.7 (0.28%)
KSE30 16,202 Increased By 52.3 (0.32%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 03, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Most major Gulf bourses shrug off rate worries; Saudi falls

Reuters Published 03 Oct, 2023 01:46pm

Most major Gulf stock markets edged higher in early trade on Tuesday despite worries over higher U.S interest rates for a longer period, although the Saudi index was on course to fall for a fourth session.

U.S. Fed officials said monetary policy will need to stay restrictive for “some time” to bring inflation back down to the central bank’s 2% target.

The six-member Gulf Cooperation Council’s monetary policy is usually guided by the Fed’s decision as most regional currencies are pegged to the U.S. dollar.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index dropped 0.3%, weighed down by a 0.6% fall in oil giant Saudi Aramco and a 0.4% decrease in Alinma Bank.

Major stock markets in Gulf track oil prices higher

Oil prices - which fuel the Gulf economy - slipped by around 1% in early Asian trade, after falling to a three-week low in the previous session, on a stronger dollar, rising U.S. bond yields and mixed supply signals.

In Abu Dhabi, the index added 0.1%.

Abu Dhabi’s non-oil economic growth surged to 12.3% in the second quarter, data showed on Monday, supporting overall GDP growth in the period of 3.5% year-on-year, as the city-state accelerates efforts to diversify away from hydrocarbons.

Dubai’s main share index rose 0.3%, helped by a 1.7% rise in Emirates NBD Bank.

The Qatari index added 0.3%, with the Gulf’s biggest lender, Qatar National Bank, rising 0.8%.

Qatar reported a balance of payments surplus of 7.9 billion riyals ($2.17 billion) in the second quarter, the central bank said on Sunday.

Gulf markets Gulf stock markets Gulf stocks Gulf bourses

Comments

1000 characters

Most major Gulf bourses shrug off rate worries; Saudi falls

Pakistan’s GDP projected to recover to 1.7% in FY24: World Bank

Rupee sees 19th successive gain, settles at 285.72 against US dollar

Open-market: rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

Bank Alfalah to establish wholly-owned EC

Nawaz Sharif to surrender to court upon return: Rana Sanaullah

Practice and procedure act: bench looking to conclude case today

Will continue to work with Pakistan to counter violent extremism: US State Dept

Cotton arrival jumps nearly 28% in last two weeks of Sept: PCGA

TOMCL says authorisation to export offals to UAE received

India tells Canada to withdraw 41 diplomats

Read more stories