BAFL 37.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BIPL 17.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.45%)
BOP 3.96 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
CNERGY 3.22 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.9%)
DFML 16.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.18%)
DGKC 43.87 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.32%)
FABL 22.90 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.66%)
FCCL 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.35%)
FFL 6.55 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.15%)
GGL 9.38 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.32%)
HBL 90.00 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.25%)
HUBC 88.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.1%)
HUMNL 5.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.71%)
KEL 1.98 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (4.21%)
LOTCHEM 28.35 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.46%)
MLCF 29.84 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.47%)
OGDC 98.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-0.89%)
PAEL 9.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.7%)
PIBTL 3.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIOC 85.00 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (0.64%)
PPL 74.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.94%)
PRL 15.60 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.3%)
SILK 0.99 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (3.13%)
SNGP 47.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.21%)
SSGC 9.36 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.65%)
TELE 6.92 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.73%)
TPLP 12.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
TRG 88.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.73%)
UNITY 25.94 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.19%)
WTL 1.26 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.61%)
BR100 4,680 Increased By 6.4 (0.14%)
BR30 16,691 Decreased By -15.9 (-0.1%)
KSE100 46,690 Increased By 62.6 (0.13%)
KSE30 16,160 Increased By 10.3 (0.06%)
World

India tells Canada to withdraw 41 diplomats

Reuters Published 03 Oct, 2023 10:20am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

India has told Canada that it must repatriate 41 diplomats by Oct. 10, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday.

Ties between India and Canada have become seriously strained over Canadian suspicion that Indian government agents had a role in the June murder in Canada of a Sikh separatist leader and Canadian citizen, Hardeep Singh Nijjar, who India had labeled a “terrorist”.

India has dismissed the allegation as absurd.

The Financial Times, citing people familiar with the Indian demand, said India had threatened to revoke the diplomatic immunity of those diplomats told to leave who remained after Oct. 10.

Canada has 62 diplomats in India and India had said that the total should be reduced by 41, the newspaper said.

The Indian and Canadian foreign ministries did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar said earlier there was a “climate of violence” and an “atmosphere of intimidation” against Indian diplomats in Canada, where the presence of Sikh separatist groups has frustrated New Delhi.

