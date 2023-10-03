BAFL 37.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.51%)
BIPL 17.86 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.06%)
BOP 3.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1%)
CNERGY 3.13 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.96%)
DFML 16.28 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.18%)
DGKC 43.45 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.25%)
FABL 22.78 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (2.38%)
FCCL 11.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
FFL 6.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.55%)
GGL 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.54%)
HBL 90.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.51%)
HUBC 88.87 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.42%)
HUMNL 5.64 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.73%)
KEL 1.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-3.55%)
LOTCHEM 28.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.91%)
MLCF 29.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.67%)
OGDC 99.36 Increased By ▲ 2.97 (3.08%)
PAEL 9.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
PIBTL 3.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.6%)
PIOC 84.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-0.86%)
PPL 75.47 Increased By ▲ 1.57 (2.12%)
PRL 15.43 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.25%)
SILK 0.97 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.11%)
SNGP 47.67 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (1.45%)
SSGC 9.39 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.18%)
TELE 6.84 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.7%)
TPLP 12.38 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.48%)
TRG 88.94 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (1.07%)
UNITY 25.84 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (2.34%)
WTL 1.24 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (8.77%)
BR100 4,674 Increased By 47.7 (1.03%)
BR30 16,707 Increased By 137.5 (0.83%)
KSE100 46,627 Increased By 394.5 (0.85%)
KSE30 16,149 Increased By 160.1 (1%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 03, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Chicago wheat up

Reuters Published 03 Oct, 2023 06:02am

SINGAPORE: Chicago wheat climbed 1.7% on Monday as bargain-hunting supported prices after the market dropped more than 6% in the previous session to a three-year low on data pegging US wheat production above expectations.

Soybeans lost more ground, while corn ticked higher with US harvest likely to weigh on prices of both products. “US wheat crop is now bigger than what was expected,” a Singapore-based trader said. “It is likely to be bearish for the wheat market given the fact that Ukraine is able to export wheat through sea route despite Russian attacks.”

The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) rose 1.7% to $5.50-3/4 a bushel, as of 0449 GMT, after dropping on Friday to $5.40 a bushel, its lowest since September 2020.

Wheat CBOT Chicago wheat US wheat crop

Comments

1000 characters

Chicago wheat up

Upcoming NFC: FD seeks proposals from ministries, provinces

Cross-border smuggling: Security personnel found involved to face stiff action

Opposition of IMF, World Bank: Plan to have direct credit lines from banks, FIs shelved

Insurance industry paid Rs34.3bn against taxes, duties in 2022

PHMA demands application of single law to Sindh industries

Discos and KE consumers: Nepra notifies periodic adjustment of Rs3.28/unit

Sindh, Punjab to face water shortage in Rabi season

PM highlights criticality of technical training programmes

PM launches countrywide polio campaign

PPP ‘only’ party that wants timely elections: Bilawal

Read more stories