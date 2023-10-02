Intra-day update: rupee’s appreciation run continues against US dollar

The Pakistani rupee continued to strengthen against the US dollar, gaining 0.40% during the opening hours of trading in the inter-bank market on Monday.

At 11:05am, the rupee was hovering at 286.60, an increase of Rs1.14, in the inter-bank market.

During the previous week, the rupee improved another 1.4% to settle at 287.74 against the US dollar in the inter-bank market, extending its winning run to 17 successive sessions.

The phenomenal increase, which comes largely on the back of a crackdown against smuggling and controls on the Exchange Companies (ECs) sector, also meant the rupee was the best-performing currency in the world in September. It closed the month with a gain of 6.2%.

The performance is in stark contrast to overall depreciation in the first eight months of 2023, which stood at nearly 26%.

Globally, the US dollar kicked off the last quarter of the year on the front foot on Monday as the prospect of higher-for-longer US rates provided solid support, pushing the yen to an 11-month low.

Currency moves were subdued in early Asia trade with parts of Australia out for a holiday and China away for its Golden Week, though analysts said a narrowly-averted US government shutdown could bring some relief to market.

The US dollar index, however, stood not too far from its recent 10-month high and was last at 106.24, after clocking its best quarterly performance in a year last month thanks to persistently hawkish Federal Reserve rhetoric.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, climbed on Monday, reversing some of Friday’s losses, as investors focused on a tight global supply outlook and a last-minute deal that avoided a US government shutdown restored their risk appetite.

Brent December crude futures rose 18 cents, or 0.2%, to $92.38 a barrel by 0037 GMT after falling 90 cents on Friday.

This is an intra-day update