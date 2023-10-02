BAFL 37.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.07%)
BIPL 17.83 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.89%)
BOP 3.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.75%)
CNERGY 3.07 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.99%)
DFML 16.36 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.68%)
DGKC 43.50 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.37%)
FABL 22.45 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.9%)
FCCL 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.44%)
FFL 6.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.31%)
GGL 9.39 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.97%)
HBL 90.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
HUBC 89.10 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.68%)
HUMNL 5.57 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.46%)
KEL 1.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.02%)
LOTCHEM 28.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.7%)
MLCF 29.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.17%)
OGDC 97.93 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (1.6%)
PAEL 9.98 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.3%)
PIBTL 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.3%)
PIOC 84.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.82%)
PPL 75.38 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (2%)
PRL 15.39 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.98%)
SILK 0.97 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.11%)
SNGP 47.40 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.87%)
SSGC 9.28 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.98%)
TELE 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.1%)
TPLP 12.24 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.33%)
TRG 88.70 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.8%)
UNITY 25.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.2%)
WTL 1.21 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (6.14%)
BR100 4,667 Increased By 40.9 (0.88%)
BR30 16,668 Increased By 99.3 (0.6%)
KSE100 46,584 Increased By 351.2 (0.76%)
KSE30 16,132 Increased By 142.8 (0.89%)
Intra-day update: rupee’s appreciation run continues against US dollar

  • Currency hovers at 286-287 level in inter-bank market
Recorder Report Published October 2, 2023 Updated October 2, 2023 11:24am

The Pakistani rupee continued to strengthen against the US dollar, gaining 0.40% during the opening hours of trading in the inter-bank market on Monday.

At 11:05am, the rupee was hovering at 286.60, an increase of Rs1.14, in the inter-bank market.

During the previous week, the rupee improved another 1.4% to settle at 287.74 against the US dollar in the inter-bank market, extending its winning run to 17 successive sessions.

The phenomenal increase, which comes largely on the back of a crackdown against smuggling and controls on the Exchange Companies (ECs) sector, also meant the rupee was the best-performing currency in the world in September. It closed the month with a gain of 6.2%.

The performance is in stark contrast to overall depreciation in the first eight months of 2023, which stood at nearly 26%.

Globally, the US dollar kicked off the last quarter of the year on the front foot on Monday as the prospect of higher-for-longer US rates provided solid support, pushing the yen to an 11-month low.

Currency moves were subdued in early Asia trade with parts of Australia out for a holiday and China away for its Golden Week, though analysts said a narrowly-averted US government shutdown could bring some relief to market.

The US dollar index, however, stood not too far from its recent 10-month high and was last at 106.24, after clocking its best quarterly performance in a year last month thanks to persistently hawkish Federal Reserve rhetoric.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, climbed on Monday, reversing some of Friday’s losses, as investors focused on a tight global supply outlook and a last-minute deal that avoided a US government shutdown restored their risk appetite.

Brent December crude futures rose 18 cents, or 0.2%, to $92.38 a barrel by 0037 GMT after falling 90 cents on Friday.

This is an intra-day update

