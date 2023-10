JAKARTA: Malaysian palm oil futures extended losses for a second straight session on Monday, tracking weakness in Chicago soyoil.

The benchmark palm oil contract for December delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange fell 9 ringgit, or 0.24%, to 3,758 ringgit ($799.57) a metric ton in early trade.

Palm oil posts biggest gain in six weeks on stronger rivals

Palm oil futures dropped 6.06% on a monthly basis in September after posting two consecutive monthly gains.