Pakistan

JI asks councillors to mobilise masses

Recorder Report Published 02 Oct, 2023 06:33am

KARACHI: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi chapter Ameer Engr Hafiz Naeemur Rehman has said that the October 6 sit-in protest by the party outside the Sindh Governor House against inflation, hiked tariff of electricity and petroleum products, unjust and excessive taxes will be representing the aspirations of the entire nation.

Addressing a meeting of the party cadres, he said that the politics of divide and rule has come to an end in Karachi as Karachiites have already announced their decision after exposing those who betrayed them.

He said that the JI will contest the upcoming general elections. He said that the elected representatives, belonging to the JI, have always voiced the aspirations of the nation. They are doing their level best to mitigate the miseries of people despite very few resources.

He asked the councillors to constitute neighbourhood committees in order to mobilise the masses for their due rights.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

inflation JI Engr Hafiz Naeemur Rehman

