Oct 02, 2023
Business & Finance

'Bank of the Future Forum 2023' from 5th

Press Release Published 02 Oct, 2023

LAHORE: Bank of the Future Forum 2023, one of the largest banking and financial conferences in the world, co-hosted by Systems Limited and Temenos, is set to take place on 5th October 2023 at a local hotel in Karachi.

The 12th edition of BOFF will welcome over 500 C-Level executives from banks and financial institutions, regulators, fintechs, investors, analysts and media, promising an unparalleled experience that will reshape the banking landscape.

With “Cloud Banking” as the distinguished theme this year, BOFF will feature an array of notable speakers for the banking community including several Temenos experts taking centre stage to share their industry-leading insights and showcase live demonstrations.

These thought leaders will shed light on trending topics such as Embedded Finance, BAAS, Customer experience, Digital Transformation, Cloud and Security.

As a part of the extensive agenda, several breakout sessions will be held allowing the attendees to have a deep dive on key topics such as Temenos Advanced Collections, Core Banking Modernization, and Future of corporate lending.

