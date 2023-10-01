Attack on CC House: ATC declares PTI’s nine leaders proclaimed offenders

LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court on Saturday declared nine leaders of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) as proclaimed offenders in the case of attack on Corps Commander House.

The suspects included Hammad Azhar, Farrukh Habib, Murad Saeed, Azam Swati, Ali Amin Gandapur, Mian Aslam Iqbal, Andleeb Abbas, Karamat Khokhar and Zubair Niazi.

The court had initiated the proceedings on July 24 against the suspects after they failed to surrender to the law.

The court directed the investigating officer to submit reports regarding moveable and immoveable assets of the PTI leaders so that proceedings for the attachment of their property could also be started.

Sarwar Road police had registered FIR against the leaders and workers of the PTI following the attack and vandalisation of the Corps Commander House during the May 9 riots.

Meanwhile the court also adjourned for more arguments on a petition of PTI Punjab president Dr Yasmin Rashid seeking post-arrest bail in two cases of Askari Tower attack and torching the police vehicles till Oct 2 and Oct 5 respectively.

