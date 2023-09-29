BAFL 38.47 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
BIPL 17.49 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.39%)
BOP 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.46%)
CNERGY 3.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.3%)
DFML 16.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.75%)
DGKC 43.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.87%)
FABL 22.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 11.31 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 6.44 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.1%)
GGL 9.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.32%)
HBL 90.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.07%)
HUBC 88.33 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.72%)
HUMNL 5.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
KEL 1.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.49%)
LOTCHEM 28.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
MLCF 29.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.86%)
OGDC 96.46 Decreased By ▼ -1.74 (-1.77%)
PAEL 9.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.5%)
PIBTL 3.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.77%)
PIOC 85.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.18%)
PPL 74.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.71%)
PRL 15.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.65%)
SILK 0.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.06%)
SNGP 46.98 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.38%)
SSGC 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.82%)
TELE 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.74%)
TPLP 12.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.73%)
TRG 88.02 Decreased By ▼ -2.13 (-2.36%)
UNITY 25.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.87%)
WTL 1.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,626 Decreased By -30.1 (-0.65%)
BR30 16,569 Decreased By -93.8 (-0.56%)
KSE100 46,233 Decreased By -132.5 (-0.29%)
KSE30 15,989 Decreased By -183.2 (-1.13%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 29, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil falls as macroeconomic concerns dampen price rally

Reuters Published September 29, 2023 Updated September 29, 2023 08:28pm

LONDON: Oil prices fell on Friday in a volatile trading session, as macroeconomic concerns weighed on the recent rally.

Front-month Brent November futures were down 14 cents, or 0.15%, at $95.24 per barrel at 1442 GMT ahead of the contract’s expiry later in the day. The more liquid Brent December contract was down 72 cents, or 0.77%, at $92.38 per barrel.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude (WTI) was down 92 cents, or 1%, to $90.79 per barrel.

WTI futures traded $1 higher earlier in the session, before then trading $1 below Thursday’s close price.

With oil futures inching closer to the $100 a barrel threshold, investors could be taking stock of the current rally given ongoing macroeconomic concerns.

“But with investors now questioning the resilience of the global economy going into next year against the backdrop of higher interest rates for longer, that bullish bias in oil markets may become more balanced,” said Craig Erlam, an analyst at OANDA.

Oil jumps 3% as steep US crude stockdraw adds to supply concerns

Investors may also be looking ahead to a potential partial U.S. government shutdown on Sunday. A shutdown would be an “unnecessary risk” to a resilient U.S. economy, top White House economic adviser Lael Brainard said on Friday.

U.S. consumer spending increased 0.4% in August, while personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index data showed that inflation excluding volatile food and energy prices slowed to 0.1% last month, from 0.2% in July.

Also next week, the OPEC+ ministerial panel meeting will take place on Oct. 4.

“Next week’s OPEC meeting will be a key update for the market with increasing probability the voluntary supply cuts by Aramco are reduced,” National Australia Bank analysts said in a client note, referring to Saudi Arabia’s state oil producer.

Brent is forecast to average $89.85 a barrel in the fourth quarter and $86.45 in 2024, according to a survey of 42 economists compiled by Reuters on Friday.

The supply cuts announced by Saudi Arabia and Russia will dominate oil prices for the remainder of this year, but a run towards $100 per barrel could be short-lived because of “the artificial nature of supply shortages in the system, and the fragile macro environment,” said Suvro Sarkar, energy sector team lead at DBS Bank.

OPEC+ Saudi Arabia Oil prices National Australian Bank

Comments

1000 characters

Oil falls as macroeconomic concerns dampen price rally

Will not be in govt’s control if Imran legally barred from polls: PM Kakar

Pakistan ‘finalises’ free trade agreement with GCC

Sept inflation seen at 29-31pc

PSM expenditure since its closure: ECC directs FD to submit details of cost borne by govt

Security on high alert in Karachi after Mastung blast: police

Economic revival plan: Tax on retail, agri and real estate sectors may be revised: MoF

Sindh caretaker CM orders inquiry into killing of 4 villagers in Sakrand

Twin blasts inside mosque in KP’s Hangu leave at least 5 dead, dozens injured

IMF programme: Govt will deliver to secure $700m under SBA: Shamshad

SOEs Policy: CCoSOEs to put up final draft to cabinet for approval

Read more stories