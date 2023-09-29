Haji Inayatullah named as PML-N KP VP

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has named Haji Inayatullah Khan Wazir as the party’s senior vice president in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.
PML-N president for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Engineer Amir Maqam formally issued a notification, naming Haji Inayatullah KhanWazir as senior vice president of the PML-N Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa chapter.
In a statement, Wazir thanked PML-N Quaid Nawaz Sharif, party president Shehbaz Sharif, chief organiser, and vice president Maryam Nawaz Sharif for reposing confidence in his leadership, adding that Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa will be made the “stronghold” of PML-N.
