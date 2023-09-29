BAFL 38.47 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
Haji Inayatullah named as PML-N KP VP

Recorder Report Published 29 Sep, 2023 06:24am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has named Haji Inayatullah Khan Wazir as the party’s senior vice president in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.

PML-N president for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Engineer Amir Maqam formally issued a notification, naming Haji Inayatullah KhanWazir as senior vice president of the PML-N Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa chapter.

In a statement, Wazir thanked PML-N Quaid Nawaz Sharif, party president Shehbaz Sharif, chief organiser, and vice president Maryam Nawaz Sharif for reposing confidence in his leadership, adding that Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa will be made the “stronghold” of PML-N.

