Haji Inayatullah named as PML-N KP VP

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has named Haji Inayatullah Khan Wazir as the party’s senior vice president in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.

PML-N president for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Engineer Amir Maqam formally issued a notification, naming Haji Inayatullah KhanWazir as senior vice president of the PML-N Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa chapter.

In a statement, Wazir thanked PML-N Quaid Nawaz Sharif, party president Shehbaz Sharif, chief organiser, and vice president Maryam Nawaz Sharif for reposing confidence in his leadership, adding that Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa will be made the “stronghold” of PML-N.

